There is no doubt that his most endearing performance is that of Gaviota in ‘Café con aroma de mujer’, since it was the role that launched Gaviota to fame. Pink Daisy of Francis in 1994. The Colombian savored other successes, of course, he even dabbled in driving and singing quite successfully. And in 2019, he starred in the series “Love with Fire” with the Peruvian Jason Day, a production that is still on the Netflix schedule.

Currently, 57 years old and considered one of the muses of the continent and an icon of feminine beauty, the actress has spoken clearly, in an interview with BBC.com, about the demonized old age of women.

It was on her TikTok account, in which she has more than 300,000 followers, that the actress began to show off her gray hair and wrinkles. She said she had grown tired of hiding them and welcomed what she calls “the spectacle of her own aging” from her.

“I feel very free. I feel happy. That doesn’t mean that when I look in the mirror and look older, it looks cool to me. There are many things that I see about my face that I don’t like, but I already feel I have the right to have that face. I don’t have to ask permission to have that face that has produced my life, that has produced my walk, my feelings. So I feel free. That’s the word. I feel relieved that I don’t have a duty to be beautiful, or to be young, or to be sexy, or appetizing. I got tired of getting botox and fillers”has said.

He confessed that his crisis with age began at the age of 45. “I began to worry that my wrinkles were showing, not so much on my body, but yes in the face, and I managed to fall into emergency solutions. i put on botox everywhere, I put filler on my lips too, because that’s another thing about old age, that lips start to thin out. The cheeks also begin to fall off. That part, for example, seems terrible to me”.

About what he communicates in TikTok —because he closed his other networks—, he affirmed that it is about showing the body that he is now. “And that is also a way of selling, of selling something else, of selling another aspect of that body, but it is also another way of communicating that liberation, of feeling entitled and with the authority to say: ‘This is me like this’”.