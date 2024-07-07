Margarita Robles (León, 67 years old) travels to Washington this Tuesday to attend the summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Atlantic Alliance with the stigma of leading the Ministry of Defense of the NATO country that spends the least percentage of its GDP on military spending: only 1.28%, far from the 2% target set a decade ago. But she is not discouraged.

“The figures are always misleading because, in fact, Spain occupies the red lantern [en inversión en defensa]but there are several reasons for this,” he explains. “The first is that our GDP has increased significantly and has made a forecast of 1.40% [del PIB en gasto militar] “We are very pleased that the number of NATO allies has remained at 1.28. In addition to this, we have participated in many Alliance missions in Iraq, Turkey and Eastern Europe, with highly professional Armed Forces. Spain is a serious, reliable and committed ally, and NATO is well aware of this.”

Ask. So you don’t expect Washington to reproach you for Spain’s low military spending?

Answer. Everyone knows that we are making a huge effort. In 2018, when we came to power, we found an Armed Forces lacking the basics and in six years we have gone from a budget of 8.5 billion to 15.5 billion in the last one, which has been extended; that is, 7 billion more. In addition, we have launched 33 new programs with an investment of 43 billion, although it is staggered over time, and we have made a very firm commitment to national industry.

P. Is the commitment to reach 2% of GDP in military spending by 2029 still being maintained?

R. The commitment of the Government, with the President at its head, is clear and unequivocal.

P. This will require an extra effort in 2025 to make up for this lost year.

R. Certainly. And we are going to do it. But sometimes the statistics do not correspond to reality and a certain paradox occurs. There are countries that exceed 2% [de inversión en defensa] but they need Spanish help to protect their security.

P. The Baltic republics, for example.

R. I don’t like to quote anyone because, to confront Putin, the most important thing is unity. We are happy to do so. [proteger su seguridad]they appreciate it very much and we will continue to do so.

P. Is Ukraine’s NATO membership process irreversible?

R. This will be one of the topics of the summit. There is no doubt that Ukraine is fully committed to helping, and the final destination of integration is also a commitment of all countries. When and under what conditions is something that will have to be discussed.

P. NATO to replace Ramstein Group in coordinating military aid to Ukraine

R. The group led by the Secretary of Defense [de EE UU] Lloyd Austin has played an exceptional role and I think it is very appropriate that NATO establish a series of mechanisms so that aid to Ukraine does not decline at any time and is well coordinated.

P. Is this about shielding military aid to kyiv in case Trump returns to the White House?

R. NATO is very clear: assistance to Ukraine will continue as long as necessary, because defending Ukraine means defending the basic values ​​of democracy and international law. We will see what happens with the November elections in the United States, which is obviously a very important factor, which is why I think it is positive that the Alliance is sending a clear and unequivocal message to Putin.

P. NATO promises to give 40 billion euros to Ukraine next year. How much will Spain get?

R. Spain will contribute in relation to its GDP, but the bilateral security agreement we signed with Ukraine quantified this aid at one billion euros per year. This is a reference.

P. Spain has pledged to send a large arms package to kyiv by the end of June.

R. Two shipments of missiles have already been sent Patriot and on June 29 the repair of the [10] Leopard tanks [de la nueva tanda]; while the 155 ammunition and the demining material are already on the way. For logistical and security reasons we are not giving details. We committed to having all this material in Ukraine between the end of June and the first half of July and we are meeting the deadlines.

P. Spain has ordered four batteries Patriot missile defence, but Washington has warned that it will prioritise deliveries to Ukraine. Will that mean a delay?

R. Without a doubt. It is a decision that the White House communicated to the countries that are in the process of renewing our systems. PatriotThat will translate into a delay that we estimate between five and seven years. I hope to shorten it. [el plazo] if American industry is strengthened. In the meantime, we have anti-aircraft defense capabilities that we would like to see expanded. I must also say that the Allies have often put the needs of Ukraine before those of our own Armed Forces.

Minister Margarita Robles this Saturday in her office at the Ministry of Defense. Samuel Sanchez

P. Washington summit to give green light to action plan for southern neighbourhood

R. This is one of the points that Spain insists on the most, both in NATO and in the EU. For me it has been a great frustration that the EU has abandoned all its missions in the Sahel. It is important that NATO talks about the south, because it was not done before, although I am a realist and I know that now the focus is on Ukraine.

P. The situation in the Sahel is behind the increase in the number of cayuco arrivals in the Canary Islands. Miguel Tellado, parliamentary spokesman for the PP, has proposed that the Navy combat illegal immigration.

R. Mr Tellado’s proposal is irresponsible. I don’t really know what he is trying to achieve. When I hear him talk about deterrence against immigrants, it is a sign of absolute ignorance. We can talk about deterrence within the NATO framework, against a country like Russia, but talking about deterrence against canoes loaded with young people, women and children makes me feel quite uncomfortable, it seems inhumane. What does this deterrence consist of? Shooting them? I want to remind the PP that, according to the law of the sea, when the Navy finds a shipwrecked person, an immigrant in an emergency situation, it has an obligation to protect his life. And that is what it is going to do. I understand that the PP is in a competition with Vox, but it should be respectful and not mix up the Armed Forces.

P. The White House has invited Israel to the NATO summit. Its presence in Washington could increase criticism of the West’s double standards over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

R. Spain’s position is very clear. We demand a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and free access for humanitarian aid. What is happening in Palestine exceeds any limits of proportionality; we cannot be insensitive to the atrocious deaths of thousands and thousands of innocent people.

P. You, who are a jurist, described Israel’s offensive on Gaza as genocide.

R. The International Court of Justice is going to assess this issue and Spain has appeared in person. [en la causa]A statement on this matter is important, but beyond words, the violence against civilians that we are seeing is unacceptable.

P. A Spanish general, Aroldo Lázaro, heads the UN mission monitoring the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. But that ceasefire no longer exists. How long does it make sense to keep the UN peacekeepers there?

R. So far, it makes a lot of sense. The head of the Aragon brigade, deployed in the area, explains that, although there are an average of 40 attacks per day between the two sides, they carry out 200 missions each day. General Lazaro is quietly mediating and the presence of the United Nations is helping to prevent the escalation from going any further. Let us hope that Lebanon is spared from falling into an even worse situation!

P. What are the security implications of the rise of the far right across Europe?

R. When one sees, for example, that Vox joins the group of [Viktor] Orbán [en el Parlamento Europeo] and that the Hungarian leader’s first visit as rotating EU president is to Putin, is a source of great concern. I believe that democratic parties should be very careful because the far right poses a risk to our coexistence and our principles. We should strengthen our democracies and have zero tolerance for any approach that goes against their values.

