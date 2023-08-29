Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 4:03 p.m.



The acting Defense Minister considers that there are “ample possibilities” within the Constitution to approve an amnesty law, one of the requirements demanded by the Catalan independence forces in the face of possible support for an investiture by Pedro Sánchez.

Margarita Robles, a renowned jurist, considered yesterday during an interview on RNE that “the social reality today is not the same as it was more than 40 years ago when the Constitution was launched.” The head of Defense is the first member of the socialist wing of the coalition government to position herself in favor of an amnesty that the socialists negotiate with the utmost discretion and about which it is not even known how many accused by the ‘procés’ could affect, what which includes Carles Puigdemont himself. “I have been applying the law since I was very young and I have seen many legislative reforms, legislative reforms are something that determine and highlight that our society is a very lively society,” Robles concluded.

The PP has already advanced that any attempt at amnesty will be appealed before the Constitutional Court. The downside for the popular is the vast majority of progressive magistrates.

Add already negotiates



While the PSOE begins to publicly recognize the granting of an amnesty, Sumar has been searching for the formula for weeks that allows the approval of the law, which from Junts is required to be registered in Congress before its seven deputies allow Sánchez to remain in Moncloa.

The coalition led by Yolanda Díaz has created a group of 20 experts coordinated by former deputy for the commons Juame Asens, who also maintains a fluid relationship with Puigdemont. But even moving forward with the norm that pardons those accused of the failed independence, the coalition will still have to overcome the other red line marked by Junts and that is a self-determination referendum that, here, yes, few defend that it fits into the Magna Carta.