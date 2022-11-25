Mexico.- The wife of actor Andrés García, Daisy Portillo, broke the silence after accusations complained against Leonardo Garciafor which she denied that it is a lie that she does not let her children visit the famous, implying that she knows negative things about Leonardo.

During an interview for the “Ventaneando” program, Margarita guaranteed that Leonardo is lying, because he had arranged to see Andrés, but he never came.

We recommend you read…

“He is lying from many corners, his aunt had told me that Leonardo was coming on Thursday and then Friday and then his mother told me that her cat was dying and he simply did not come. Her aunt Rosita told her to come just to see her dad -for health- “, she confessed.

She also pointed out that she never had problems with Andrés’ son, for which reason he considers it in very bad taste for him to raise false accusations against him, assuring that the youtuber The 81-year-old is the one who has refused to see Leonardo.

We recommend you read…

“I have never had any problem with Leonardo, I always supported him. He has received comfort calls for the way his father has treated him. Andrés has told you that he doesn’t want to see you, on many occasions. At my house he never called me, we have WhatsApp open, but Leonardo never called me, he never came, everything he says is a lie, ”he explained.

It should be noted that when andres garcia found out about the statement, was very upset and contacted the journalist to deny the information.

Portillo added that Leonardo has never given the actor a single peso, and as if that were not enough, Leonardo’s mother continues to ask Andrés for money.

“Andrés is recovering and yesterday he was so upset because they let me know about the statement and we were in bed. He was so upset that out loud with all his current limitations he sent a message over the phone to a reporter. That message will be uploaded to social networks. That Andrés clarify if Leonardo has ever paid for a consultation or a box of aspirin for his father, because to date Leonardo’s mother asks my husband for money because Leonardo does not give her, that she does not have money ”.

As if that were not enough, Margarita also reported that Andrés García ran to his son of a celebration for a family problem of which he did not want to give details.

“This has been around for a lifetime, let Leonardo talk about why his father on his 80th birthday, that my son paid for everything, let Leonardo talk about why Andrés ended up running him from the meeting. I don’t want to talk about it anymore because he is my husband’s son, I don’t like being messed with because I don’t mess with anyone. At Easter I know that he asked his father for money because they had not paid him, that they were going to deposit him, ”he explained.

The woman also suggested that Leonardo shut his mouth because hinted to have information which is not convenient to make public.

“Leonardo should appreciate my silence and my behavior because he knows what I’m referring to.”

Finally, Margarita Portillo said that the actor’s health is stable at the moment, but announced that despite this, she feels very concerned about him.

“Andrés is delicate, but stable, he is no longer serious, but it breaks my heart because he eats very little, he walks on his own two feet, but that’s when I take off his oxygen and his saturation drops a lot, I can’t have him without oxygen and he A pulmonologist is going to come to assess, you can no longer hear that horrible phlegm ”.