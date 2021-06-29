The progress in the vaccination campaign has undoubtedly led to an improvement of the epidemiological situation in our country. The result of this has been the suppression of the use of masks in outdoor spaces, measure that came into force last Saturday, June 26.

However, experts are launching a warning message to those people who believe that the pandemic is over. This has been the case of Margarita del Val, who participated in the program Public Mirror and asked citizens for prudence to avoid situations such as the macro outbreak experienced these days in Mallorca. This Tuesday it was announced that the accumulated incidence rises to 107 and more than 7,000 infections in one day.



Contagion

“I know the tragedy of so many elderly dying has ended, but right now we have more people who can silently broadcast it because there is a feeling that we are calmer, that we will be able to partially return to normality “the virologist pointed out.

He also recalled that “We already know that vaccinated people can infect and we know that the ability to infect. In people of residence a study has been published in which they are infected three times less, that maybe it’s like wearing a mask or doing activities outside. The vaccine in this sense for others is like one more measure, which is not infallible. “

Resignation

Faced with this set of factors, Del Val expressed his resignation because some measures have begun to be ignored security: “We are back in a more risky situation. Nobody gets seriously ill and we detect it when it has already spread in a very large way, to many, many people of whom very few have symptoms. So every time we detect an outbreak is going to be of many people with a very difficult branching “.

“You have to assess how many of these infections are occurring indoors, in closed places. Because the entertainment venues are opening respecting some capacity but without taking into account the quality of the air “added the Spanish expert in the aforementioned program.