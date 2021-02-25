Margarita del Val, CSIC virologist, has warned in a meeting in Onda Vasca with Daniel López Acuña that the death toll is going to increase within two weeks, because “mobility is growing dangerously above the recommended thresholds”.

Onda Vasca, in the morning space presented by Txema Gutiérrez, has organized a round table by videoconference With the presence of two renowned experts on the pandemic, the virologist Margarita del Val and the epidemiologist Daniel López Acuña, where they have discussed various topics about the pandemic.

Asked about Holy Week, Del Val has assured that “Saving Easter is saving people who would die on Easter if we have foolish behavior”. The objective is “Save the dead and not the desire to vacation”. López Acuña supported this thesis and pointed out that “opening the floodgates, de-climbing, and increasing mobility is a paved path to a fourth wave“and added:” We must maintain containment. “

Vaccination, weighed down by the lack of doses

The CSIC virologist showed that the “bottleneck” in vaccination is “the supply of doses” and applauded the effort of the health workers of the Autonomous Communities to do “things for which they were not prepared”, such as doing a list of people vaccinated in residences, with the type of vaccine administered or side effects simultaneously with the vaccination task.

López Acuña regretted that the “Optimal supply situation” will not arrive “until the second quarter” and argued that we have been “victims of reactions from pharmaceutical companies in view of the contracts signed with the EU, where what was promised has not always been fulfilled, in terms of time and number of deliveries ”, which makes it difficult to reach the goal of 70% of the population vaccinated in summer.

In total, the experts estimated that the dose delivery is being “four times less per week than expected.” López Acuña warned that vaccination will be more “complex”, since until now homogeneous and localized groups have been vaccinated such as the elderly in residences or health personnel, and, from now on, groups of individual people will be vaccinated “who will have to converge in areas with the necessary logistics.”

Regarding the decrease in production, the epidemiologist found two reasons: “Either an expectation greater than what could be met was sold or there have been diversions of vaccine production towards more lucrative markets ”. In his opinion, what had occurred was a combination of both factors.

The arrival of the Jansen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) that until now it will be supplied in a single dose did not convince Margarita del Val: “They are not convinced either, they have launched the approval with a dose speeding up the times, but they are preparing the studies for a second”. Del Val recalled that with the second dose “the amount of neutralizing antibodies is multiplied by 50. You have to go to two doses.”

Vaccination passport

Asked about the instrument that the European Union intends to introduce, López Acuña recalled the existence of the International Certificate of Vaccination issued by the WHO to ensure that people are administered the necessary vaccines. However, it warned that this was not “a passport to enter a cinema or a football match”, which could cause discrimination in the population.

The epidemiologist explained that the EU intends to have an instrument “that allows a more expedited transit of people between the union countries to avoid previous quarantine and PCR processes, which are restrictive factors ”, but he warned that you have to go “with parsimony” and not think that it is a “safe conduct” with commercial interests.

Obligation of the vaccine

Neither of the two researchers has been in favor of making vaccination mandatory, as the Xunta de Galicia intends. Del Val invited us to look at the drop in mortality in nursing homes as an example to “convince ourselves” of the goodness of the vaccine. Furthermore, since there is no compulsory vaccination for schooling in Spain (except in Galicia), “the right to health and the right to education could come into conflict”.

Although both were willing to change their minds in an extreme situation “If things reach an uncontrollable epidemic dynamic and there is reluctance, the mandatory instrument is contemplated in the Public Health Law for pandemic purposes”, Declared López Acuña.