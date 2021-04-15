Margarita del Val has already been vaccinated. The famous immunologist and epidemiologist from the Centro Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) has received the first dose of AstraZeneca against COVID-19. Del Val, 61, is inside the age range that has been established for this brand after all the controversy that has been generated around it.

The Spanish virologist is a strong supporter of the vaccination campaign and continues to insist on the efficacy of all vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency: “they are all equally good and safe “, said in the presentation of the public awareness campaign ‘Vaccinate against hoaxes’, launched by Google and Newtral.

Margarita del Val considers that “the risk is a thousand times lower to the one that the population has right now due to the disease, on average. The choice right now is: or I end up getting infected sooner or later, something inescapable, or I get vaccinated“.

The CSIC scientist has also explained how she feels after having received the AstraZeneca dose: “I am very well, delighted. I’ve even started thinking about banal plans, what a change ”.

A few weeks ago, the virologist spoke in an interview for Diario Sur about what vaccine she would like to be administered. Precisely del Val referred to the serums against COVID-19 with an efficiency of between 60 and 70%, which correspond to the brands developed by AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Margarita del Val also spoke about the controversy and debate that has arisen around the appearance of thrombotic events as side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The immunologist considers that the risk of suffering from these rare thrombi is the same for both men and women, either younger or older than 60 years: “There have been more cases of rare thrombotic events in women because There have been more women than men who have received the Astrazeneca vaccine. There is no reason to be alarmed because it is a very safe vaccine and the risk of side effects is very low ”.

In addition, the expert has ruled on what she thinks of the possibility that is being considered (and implemented in other countries) of injecting a second dose of another brand to people under 60 years of age who have already been administered the first with AstraZeneca: “you can’t do experiments “, said del Val at the same time that he asked for “tranquility.”