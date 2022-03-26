“I thought that it was my responsibility, that it was a challenge that I had to accept. By the Friday before confinement, I was already stuck, ”recalls the virologist Margarita del Val two years after everything exploded. Loam, as she is known in her environment, entered Spanish homes from that moment on to make us feel “safer within the uncertainty” of the covid pandemic. The image of her was polarized, like everything in this crisis, and while some revered her advice, others cursed her warnings. Now, after a marathon master’s degree in risk communication, Del Val (Madrid, 62 years old) continues to lead the global health platform of the CSIC, the largest of the largest Spanish scientific institution. And he admits between laughs that he is not going to miss the media when everything calms down, after two years present in all the news in the country.

Ask. What is your opinion about journalists after two years of intense relationship?

Answer. Much better, clearly. If knowing each other is loving each other, boy [ríe]. And we scientists have also improved, now we are more open and less suspicious. You have transmitted to us questions that you were asking yourself because you perceive the concerns of society in a much more sensitive way. We have lost the suspicion of being given a sensationalist headline because in proportion there have been few. She read: “Margarita del Val says something awful that is going to happen to us” and I thought “have I said something awful this week?”. I read it to myself and thought “wow, how crazy is he”. I’ve had far more sensational headlines than ever before in my life together, and they continue to bother me, but it’s been a minority. I have greatly appreciated the seriousness with which we scientists have been received. Now we have to make it stay.

I once had to call a scientist I knew and say, “Sorry, we’ve been misrepresented anyway.”

P. And the relationship with other scientists who gave their opinion in the media?

R. Once I had to call someone I knew and say, “Sorry, maybe we’ve been misrepresented.” Because they faced us both. But in general I have not needed to clarify it, we have perceived that the different opinions could be justified.

P. Are you afraid that only the most sensational scientists remain in the media?

R. When there was a valley between two waves, the percentage of sensational headlines increased and the percentage of questions increased. squirts, clearly. If now we go to a time of prosperity, then there will be more of these things. It may happen.

P. People on the street, what do you say?

R. People recognize me fair. For example, I go to Cádiz, I give a conference, the media there interview me and on those days they recognize me a lot there, they stop me and thank me and ask me for a selfie. But only in situations like this. Or if they recognize me, they don’t approach me as much. And what they convey to me is gratitude, they see in me the face of a bunch of scientists they don’t know and they thank science.

P. Has it become an icon?

R. Well, we even get proposals from a cream company to offer me to be their face. They call you things like that. Much less than others, such as conferences; because I don’t give the profile and since I don’t appear in ads, they don’t call me anymore. But if they call from an institute, an athenaeum or a hospital to give a conference, of course I do it. I am me. After so much exposure you can’t be acting. I am like that: with my doubts, with my exaggerations… In all the interviews I end up asking them to remove all the times I have said “a lot”.

When there was a valley between two waves, the percentage of nonsense questions increased

P. What was your most stressful moment in the media?

R. When the adverse effects of vaccines began to emerge. That was the most delicate moment because we had some very good and safe vaccines, no more and no less, and we could not lose confidence in them. It was very important to convey that they were very safe while explaining that there is no zero risk.

P. Do you miss that media pressure?

R. I still have it, they are calling me from many places and I have to select. I don’t miss it, because they are still calling me.

P. And do you think he will miss her when everything calms down?

R. I don’t have that impression.

P. Don’t you think you’re going to miss him or don’t you think he’s going to calm down?

R. I’m going to miss him [ríe]. I thought things were going to calm down more, and now we have to solve the war. The La Palma volcano fit in perfectly with the waves of the pandemic, I was calm, learning about volcanology.

Even a cream company has offered me to be its face, but I don’t give the profile

P. Has science changed?

R. Science has been very open, a lot has been shared: but we scientists still want to be the smartest and the best, the one who realizes something first. That’s why there have been some very rushed releases. We have discovered the papers [estudios científicos] sensationalists: these people who give you a headline in a paper and you go further and say “but soul of a pitcher, what do you want to place me here”. I’m always the one who cools things down a bit: “Don’t worry, it’s not as good or as bad as you say.” It has been very difficult for me to trust what it says in a tweet: at most a Twitter thread from someone I trust. Yes, science has changed and many people have been able to understand it.

P. And has the pandemic changed you?

R. [Lo piensa unos segundos] Has it changed me? Of course it will have changed me, I imagine so. I try to be the same. But now I like people much more, experts from other fields who can tell me their vision. As a person? I hope not too much, but sometimes I have been a bit of a pain in the ass, monothematic, clearly [ríe]. You have to cut yourself off from being all day turning the coconut.

P. What do you think of the topical phrases that we will come out of the pandemic stronger, more supportive…?

R. The problem in this country is that we have not had data on inequalities. And we have not heard about the great inequalities that have existed during the pandemic. In the United Kingdom, they tell you that the rich have been vaccinated before the poor, whites before immigrants. And I’m sure the same thing has happened here, but we don’t know and that’s going to prevent us from being better. Will we come out better? We will come out different, eager to forget.

You can write to us javier@esmateria.comwill follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up to receive our weekly newsletter.