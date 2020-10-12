The virologist and researcher at the CSIC, Margarita del Val, has warned throughout the coronavirus pandemic of the exceptional situation in our country and has released several recommendations to try to contain the spread of COVID-19. The expert continues to analyze the current moment that we are living and has indicated when will the “autumn wave” arrive in Spain.

Del Val has explained in La Sexta that the wave of infections that is already being experienced in Spain is yet to come. “What is being seen in Europe, that cases are increasing, is not the same wave that we have had. In summer practically the only wave has been in Spain. What they are seeing in the rest of Europe are the waves of autumn “, has indicated.

“It will come with a lag of two weeks”

In this sense, he clarified that “the cold has started there before”, a circumstance that has favored the circulation of the virus and has revealed what will happen in Spain in two weeks: “We are going to be joined by the autumn wave, which will come with a lag of a couple of weeks with respect to the European countries for not having lowered the summer wave.” For this reason, he has asked the different governments to “impose measures as soon as possible”, because “I do not know we cannot join two waves.

Del Val has also been questioned about the situation in Madrid, with nine municipalities, including the capital, in a state of alarm since last Friday. The virologist has commented that it “should have been intervened a month earlier, at the beginning of September, because early interventions are among the clearest we have learned in the first wave” and he added that the sooner the action had been taken, the “less harsh and durable” the measures would have been.

The ‘problem’ of hospitality

Finally, the CSIC researcher has referred to the situation of the hotel industry, now that with the pandemic she is forced to reinvent herself. The bars and restaurants have as an alternative to bet on the terraces even in the winter months, but Del Val has warned that these spaces “They give false security because there are no protection measures against the virus.” “If the bars and restaurants abroad do not guarantee distance between the diners at each table, it is worthless because contagion without a mask is very likely in people who are so close, “he said.

On Interior spaces has shown concern because “If they are not well ventilated and if there is not a continuous renewal of air through the air conditioning or open windows, the virus accumulates in the aerosols, remains suspended in the air and can be transmitted to a person who is four meters away”. “The interiors are very worrying because they do not have any measure to contain the virus and they do not have the mask on because everyone takes it off for the entire duration of the meal,” he has settled.