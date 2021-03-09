Margarita del Val, virologist at the Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC), is one of the most authoritative voices on the national scene when talking about the coronavirus. Now in an interview granted in eldiario.es, reviewed the current situation of the pandemic and the importance of inoculation.

For the expert there is a factor that can be a “radical change”: vaccination of older than 70 years and people with chronic diseases. Although Del Val warned that “do not trust too much and do not anticipate the facts until 100% of these people are vaccinated. We do not know if the vaccinated will be contagious, we do not know. The data from Israel cannot be interpreted as saying that those vaccinated are not contagious. “

Prevention of contagion

In relation to this, The scientist pointed out in the aforementioned medium that the vaccine is known to be effective against the disease, but it is unknown if it prevents contagion: “You have to do more studies in that sense and caution must be maintained for several months in order to protect those who they are about to be vaccinated, and don’t miss that last train. “

On the safety of the remedies, he was blunt: “They are safer than any other vaccine which was launched on the market at the time because it has been tested with a greater number of volunteers and there was a lot more public money funding the research. “

“The number of vaccinated in 10 weeks has been equivalent to that reached in 10 years by other vaccines and has allowed us to see what adverse effects they develop. It has been seen that lAllergies occur in 5 people out of every million vaccinated, and that is counteracted with an injection “, added Del Val in eldiario.es.

Valid against new variants

The researcher highlighted one of the key aspects of the remedies, its apparent effectiveness against the main variants of the coronavirus: “The efficacy of the vaccination has been indistinguishable in the three places compared to the three variants. Right now we only know that the one who gets vaccinated is protected. “

About the doubts raised by messenger RNA vaccines such as the one developed by Pfizer / BioNTech for containing genetic material, Del Val stressed in the aforementioned newspaper that the same coronavirus has genetic material and sent the message that the fear of these vaccines “is unfounded and has been proven.” Also, lA scientist stated that she does not believe that the virus can be eradicated and that we will have to learn to live with it: “It will stay with us like a cold or a serious cold.”