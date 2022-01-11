Ómicron continues to cause an increase in daily COVID cases, which implies that the sixth wave has not yet reached its maximum peak of infections in Spain. The new variant, the most infectious of all registered so far, has turned the pandemic upside down when it seemed that it could come to an end. Faced with this situation, many experts are predicting what will happen in the coming months and what measures must be taken.

One of them is the virologist of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) Margarita del Val, whose statements about the virus have become a trend in recent months. The expert, in an interview with laSextaNight, has again pointed out the importance of vaccination in this situation, both in children and adults, in addition to addressing one of the great concerns of this variant: how it affects the mortality rate.

The virologist explains that there is great “uncertainty in the scientific community with such a high escalation of cases” at not knowing “how much synchronized mortality this winter wave will result in”, which supposes “a problem”, since it is unknown “how much saturation there will be in the hospitals”.

“The virus will stay forever”

However, before the return of the students to the classrooms this Monday, del Val assures that the return “is safe” since the little ones “do not suffer a serious illness” and, in addition, “the parents must already be vaccinated.” But the virologist also warns the population that they have to get used to COVID, since the virus has come to stay and will have to live with it.

“As soon as this virus began to be transmitted asymptomatically throughout the world, it was already a virus that was going to stay with the human species forever. When viruses start in a species, they usually never go away“, assures del Val. However, this does not imply” that very important measures are taken “, but rather that it is necessary to disclose how the virus is transmitted.

The expert points out that change the discourse of “distance, hands and mask” for that of “vaccines and ventilation first”. Finally, he concludes by demanding more means “for the development of devices, filters, air conditioners … Vents that don’t have to be just opening the window and freezing to death, which is unsustainable“.” That has to be living with the virus “, sentence.