The researcher of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), Margaret of the Valleyhas warned about monkeypox, which have been detected in Madrid eight probable cases pending confirmationwhich is an ailment “reasonably benign” but causes “very large and conspicuous lesions” on the skin.

“What you have to do is locate the origin, the transmission and stop it as soon as possible“, Del Val pointed out to journalists minutes before beginning his speech at the first International Summit on Pandemic Management, organized by the Valencia City Council.

In turn, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simonhas ruled out a “significant transmission” of monkeypox. “We have to be very careful. We are working with all possible hypotheses and when we have a little more solid information, the necessary data will be given,” she exhibited.

transmitted by rodents

The virologist has detailed that this disease is caused by a virus called monkeypox It is transmitted by rodents and causes extensive and spectacular lesions on the foot. In addition, it has highlighted that for a long time there have been unusual cases of people using rats as pets, although it seems that it can also be transmitted sexually.

Given the concerns of the populationDel Val has stated that against smallpox “we create a very powerful immunity.” For this reason, the injuries it causes are “local, they heal on their own” and do not usually generate serious cases.

How is it transmitted?

Transmission of monkeypox is generally respiratory, but the characteristics of suspected cases indicate that it may be by contact and exposure to droplets and fluids. Incubation usually lasts from 6 to 13 days, although it can last up to 21 days.

Symptoms

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are skin rashes, especially on the face. They also include back pain, fever, muscle aches, headache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and flushing.

A few days after the onset of these symptoms, the patient usually develops a rash that usually It starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

These skin lesions change and go through different phases, and may be related to chicken pox or syphilis. Finally, they form a crust that then falls off. Only 1 in 100 infections with this strain of smallpox are fatal. although rates may be higher among people with weakened immune systems.