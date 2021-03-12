Italy, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia Y Luxembourg have stopped vaccination, either entirely or just with the particular lot of AstraZeneca drug with which multiple have been detected cases of severe thrombi or blood clotting problems among the five million Europeans immunized with it. For now, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ensures that there is no evidence that the vaccine is the cause of the reported episodes and has recommended continuing to administer it. In addition, this Thursday he explained that “The number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is not greater than the number observed in the general population”.

The Spanish virologist Margarita del Val agrees with this statement. “We must bear in mind that we are mortal and the important thing is to know if thromboses are related only to people who have been vaccinated or if they occur with the same frequency as they are registered in the natural population,” he said this Friday in the program ‘Public Mirror’ of Antenna 3. He also highlighted that “It seems that the cases of thrombosis are not out of the usual numbers”.

However, he points out that he understands the decision these countries have adopted to temporarily stop vaccination: “Due to excessive caution, every little indication must be thoroughly analyzed because we are going to vaccinate a large percentage of the population ”. “I think it’s very good that it stops because nothing happens for a month and then they will tell us more calmly what is happening,” he added.

Young people have more side effects

On the other hand, the CSIC virologist recalled that the discomfort from all vaccines, not only those of COVID-19, they are always stronger in young people than in the majors, although it is not something to which much attention should be paid because it is transitory. “These effects have to do with how much they stimulate the immune system locally, although not necessarily a good immune system is the one that has the most effects after the puncture ”, he specified.

Next, the expert explained that these reactions are due to a “First inflammation” that launches the body to alert the body: “The first thing the system does is recognize that there has been a certain aggression there and launch an inflammation to recruit all areas of the immune system and come see what that is. This is how they realize that it is something new and they activate and train ”.

Optimism for the future

To conclude, he wanted to send a hopeful message, pointing out that “Before we had more fear in our bodies, but now we must have hope”. To reinforce your optimism, you have set the example of what is happening in the residences, where the vaccine is working very well: “Even if five or ten people in the residence are infected, they have no symptoms. It is a wonder”.

He has also pointed out the importance of old people are getting vaccinated to continue reducing deaths: “Now about 2 million people over 80 years of age are being vaccinated. We are going to give them that opportunity. We are hopeful that one of the highest risk groups is about to enter that group of protected ones, and then we will have those of 70-80. If we can keep this at low levels for two months, we can help these people, instead of swelling the lists of deceased, get rid of the disease”. “We can make it, We are one of the countries that most drastically lowered the waves of infections and we know how to maintain them”, Has settled.