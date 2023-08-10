EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

If Margarita Aravena (Santiago de Chile, 55) could design the educational systems of Latin America, they would look very little like the current ones. Universal connection in schools, better paid (“and more recognized”) teachers, parents who help promote reading at home and children who are evaluated through a formative and non-numerical system. “I think that’s where the education of the future goes,” explains the director of the Chile Office of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI). Smiling and minutes after her presentation at the Global Education Forum (GEF), organized by the Qatar Foundation and the Camilo José Cela University, the Chilean explains step by step why her optimism, she has very little utopia. “Yesterday it was the pandemic, today it is artificial intelligence… We have to educate children judiciously.”

An academic at the Andrés Bello University and a researcher in the Research Group of the University of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), Aravena speaks without fear of turning around the evaluation systems and valuing the professor who, in the region, “ It doesn’t work anymore”: “We must look for concrete strategies among all of us, because tomorrow there will be no teachers in the region. Young people no longer want to dedicate themselves to it. The figure of the teacher is not valued”.

Ask. Are hybrid education systems here to stay?

Answer. I think so. Nothing is going to be better than a face-to-face session to develop skills and abilities in children, but I think that hybrid models are super important as a complement to generate skills for the 21st century. And they can reach every corner, to rural areas… According to PISA data, 50% of households have a connection and a computer at home and in the most disadvantaged contexts it is 29%. We have to try to reach that other percentage. In Latin America there should be a universal connection for education; that way we could reach every corner. Hybrid models are here to stay but first we need to have the infrastructure. And then, I think it’s super important to train teachers. There are still teachers who, although they are good with technology, still lack much more resources to work with. And that is going to take time… And, after the pandemic, when he had to adapt in a tax way, the teacher is tired. The teacher of the primary and secondary region can’t take it anymore.

Q. After the pandemic, there have been several demonstrations by teachers in Latin America: in Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Peru… How can the work of teachers be valued?

R. It’s hard. The professor did more than he should in the pandemic. In addition to teaching cognitive skills, he had to give food, deliver homework… He is a very tired teacher and one that society has not valued. They must be empowered and trained outside their rest periods. Yes, we have to talk about developing skills, we also have to stop. If you ask me, I’ll tell you clearly: we have to stop. And you have to increase their salary.

Q. In the pandemic we have also seen how fundamental the role of teachers is, and yet the status of a teacher has nothing to do with that of a doctor…

R. Yes and a change of mentality is needed. That is why we must seek concrete strategies among all of us, because tomorrow there will be no teachers in the region. Young people no longer want to be teachers, at least in Chile we are going to have a lack of mathematics teachers. And it is being transferred to the region, not only to our country.

Q. You have studied a lot about how to encourage reading. Do Latin American students read less than in other regions?

R. According to the statistics, yes. A resounding yes. In fact, the percentage of our students regarding creativity is very low. We have several initiatives… We are going to work on the construction of stories and comics and the idea is that the children build their own productions and give libraries to the winning schools. But this work has to be joint: public policies and the work of parents.

Margarita Aravena during an interview with EL PAÍS. Santiago Mesa

Q. One of the policies that were adopted after the pandemic was to make evaluation methods and qualifications more flexible. Are there evaluation alternatives that promote critical thinking and are not a band-aid?

R. I believe that in times of pandemic there should not be a summative evaluation; we should all have evaluated it formatively and from there we encourage learning.

Q. Furthermore, I believe that there are many activities and tasks that should not be scored quantitatively. They have to be done, they have to be monitored, but they only have to be evaluated formatively. The need to score is a problem in the region that I have seen as a teacher. Most teachers want to grade everything because they say otherwise the child doesn’t want to do anything. Finland has a formative evolution until the age of 12 and I, to be honest, if I could, I would do it throughout the entire formation.

R. And are these alternatives taught in university teaching careers?

Q. Yeah, but what’s up? That they say that when they arrive at school they are forced to continue with the summative evaluation. It is the same system. They arrive at school and are eaten by the system. Making that change is going to cost a lot; with teachers and parents. But that is one of the changes of the future.

Q. Currently, according to data from the World Bank and Unicef, there are 15 million children and adolescents who do not go to school. That families without resources enroll their children in exchange for an economic endowment is one of the initiatives applauded by experts. Are there others?

R. I know that in the case of Mexico it is where this contribution is mainly given. In the Chilean case, this contribution is not given, but food is guaranteed. That usually makes rates stick. The best policy against desertion is to pick up the child at home. It’s a lot of work but it’s very effective. This has been done in Spain, who go with the Police, and we have done it in Chile, but going with the teachers. Look for adults beyond the father and mother, but tutors who can be from any branch, even celebrities, who help the children go to class; let them read

Q. When it comes to gender, the gaps multiply. According to Unesco, less than a quarter of engineering, industry and construction students are women. They drop out of high school early to attend to household chores. And, of those who study and achieve various titles, they do not end up in positions of power. Why is the change so slow?

R. We started very late with the gender issue. Countries like Norway, Iceland or Sweden are countries where women are very empowered. But they are countries that since the year 1800 already have organizations that work on public policies for women. Public policies are needed to empower women in the recession. But it has not been an easy subject…

Margarita Aravena during a speech in Chile. Christopher Venegas

Q. In the world of social media, artificial intelligence and immediacy, how do you slow down education? How do they prepare for new jobs?

R. I at least agree with artificial intelligence, especially in what it can bring you. What I do believe is that we have to prepare our children, young people from childhood with all this issue. Critical thinking must be encouraged from an early age. You have to use tools like GPT Chat but that’s where the teacher comes in; the one who has to set the criteria.

Q. These days the World Bank published a report that one in five Afro-descendants in Latin America drops out of school before completing primary school. Why is education in Latin America so elitist and segregating?

R. Very specific child-to-child follow-ups have to be done, even with artificial intelligence. It’s time to do a well individualized job. And it’s not that it’s time to contribute more resources, but it’s more about public-private coordination and giving municipalities a more important role. I am positive, I believe that in the future we will be better and happier people.