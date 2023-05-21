Minister is in the country to represent Brazil at the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezesshared a video on his Instagram this Saturday morning (20.May.2023) claiming to have been the victim of theft in Venice, Italy. The singer reports that her wallet was stolen while she was on a vaporetto, public water transport in the city, on Thursday (May 18).

margaret he thanked the messages and calls of support, and informed that he received support from the city of Venice and took measures in relation to the crime. The minister did not give details on the progress of the case. The portfolio holder is in the European country for the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale. Brazil’s presence at the event is marked by the “Terra” show, an exhibition that deals with environmental care for the Xingu Indigenous Park and the Brazilian Amazon.

According to a government note, the Ministry of Culture invested BRL 1.5 million in the fair with the aim of rebuilding international cultural exchange in Brazil.

Watch the video (1min17s):

Finally, the singer took advantage of the moment of the video to show solidarity with the victims of the storm in Emilia-Romagna, a region of Italy that has been experiencing problems with floods since the beginning of May.. And he communicated that he will return to Brazil on Sunday (21.May).

“Good morning guys. Look, I’m making this video to thank the solidarity of everyone who called me, sent me a message about the incident that happened to me in Venice the day before yesterday, right? We were on a regular bus, bus, boat, to see, to take public transport, and then someone took my wallet, but it was just the document, anyway… Card… everything is resolved. The city hall here is treating me very well, thank God. The biennial is wonderful, Brazil is applauded at the biennial. And I want to thank the solidarity and I also show solidarity with Italy for the storm that is having here in a region, in Emilia-Romagna, in that 11 people died. I want to show my solidarity and say that tomorrow I’m going back to Brazil. Good morning to everyone. Thanks”.