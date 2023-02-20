Before the parade, the Minister of Culture announced that the government will support Carnival in different parts of Brazil

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, paraded in the early hours of this Monday (20.Feb.2023) through Estação Primeira de Mangueira. The samba school ended the 1st day of the Special Group’s parades at Marquês de Sapucaí, in Rio de Janeiro.

Upon arriving at Sapucaí, Margareth said she was invited to parade before being called to command the Ministry of Culture. “The school is honoring Bahia in the plot. The directors went there, researched and invited me. and I accepted”, he stated.

Mangueira presented the samba-enredo “The Africas that Bahia sings”, emphasizing the role of women. Margareth was highlighted in the last float, the “ashes”. In addition to the minister, names like Regina Casé, Alcione and Djamila Ribeiro also paraded through the hose.

The minister accompanied the opening of carnivals from Salvador and Recife. Afterwards, she embarked for Rio de Janeiro. Upon arriving in the city, she said that the Ministry of Culture and the federal government will support carnival in different parts of Brazildecentralizing development laws and encouraging companies and society to invest more in culture via incentive laws.

“We have made a commitment that, from now on, we will increasingly seek to raise the awareness of companies and society to perceive the advantages of investing in the country’s culture. We will enable actions that will bring the necessary resources. The decentralization of culture promotion laws and the dialogue that we will establish with companies to attract more support and investment in actions in the cultural sector are already goals outlined in the ministry”, declared Margaret.

The minister stated that cultural incentive laws play a fundamental role in Carnival, and that samba schools would have great difficulty organizing their parades without them. According to her, Mangueira and Unidos da Tijuca presented projects to receive federal support via the incentive law, and will receive funds.

Before parading in Mangueira, Margareth sang at Camarote Favela, which has federal deputy washington quaqua (PT-RJ), national vice-president of the party. The minister published a video of herself in the cabin on her profile on Instagramus stories –feature in which publications are available for 24 hours.

See images from the Mangueira parade:



Disclosure / Riotur – 20.Feb.2023 Minister Margareth Menezes (Culture) was featured in the last float of Mangueira, “Axés”



Disclosure / Riotur – 20.Feb.2023 Front of the last allegorical float of Mangueira, “Axés”



reproduction/social networks – 20.feb.2023 Minister Margareth Menezes (Culture) was featured in the last float of Mangueira, “Axés”



reproduction/social networks – 20.feb.2023 Minister Margareth Menezes (Culture) was featured in the last float of Mangueira, “Axés”



reproduction/TV Globo – 20.feb.2023 Minister Margareth Menezes (Culture) was featured in the last float of Mangueira, “Axés”

Read the lyrics of the samba-enredo in Mangueira:

“The Africas that Bahia sings”

Authors: Lequinho, Junior Fionda, Gabriel Machado, Guilherme Sá and Paulinho Bandolim

Oyá, oyá, oyá eô!

Ê, Matamba, mistress of my nation

Daughter of the dawn, carried in the palm tree

It’s me, the arrow of evolution

It’s me, Mangueira, the arrow of evolution

I take the color, my illusion is the drum

That shook Salvador, Bahia

Africas I recreated

Resistance is law, art is rebellion

Crowned by the cucumbis

From Quilombo to Embassies

With ganzás and shequerezes, I founded my country

By the sound of the atabaques, my country sings

Bring the padê of Exu

For mama Oxum to play the ijexá

Rua dos Afoxes

Voice of candomblé, xirê de orixá

Goddess of ilê aiye, of the ghetto

My hair black, nigga, crown of black

Catende’s fight was not in vain

Badauê dream, didá revolution

Candace de Olodum, I am debalê de Ogum

Sons of Gandhi, peace of Oxalá

When joy invades Pelô

It’s carnival, on the skin the swing of color

My timbau is strength and power

For every woman of arerê

Free the batuque do canjerê

Eparrey oya! Eparrey Mainha!

When green meets pink, all black is queen

Samba went to live where Rio is more Bahian

Samba went to live where Rio is more Bahian

The ginga of iaiá reigns on the slope

In Tia Fé’s ilê, axé Mangueira!