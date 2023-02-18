Minister of Culture participated in Carnival in Recife alongside the singer and former BBB Juliette

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, shared a photo on her profile on social networks this Saturday (18.Feb.2022) alongside singer Pabllo Vittar and former BBB Juliette. The member of the Lula government is at Galo da Madrugada, a traditional carnival block in Recife.

On her profile, Margareth also shared a video singing on top of the electric trio. The minister should be honored at the city’s Carnival. The block also recorded the presence of singers Mateus Carrilho and Luiza Possi, daughter of Zizi Possi.



reproduction/social networks – 18.feb.2023 Mateus Carilho (on the left), Pabllo Vittar (in the middle) and Juliette (on the right) performed at the Galo da Madrugada block, in Recife, which was attended by Minister Margareth Menezes

Still this Saturday (18.feb), the minister travels to Salvador, where she should participate in Cabin 2222, at the invitation of singer and former Minister of Culture, Gilberto Gil, and daughter Flora Gil.

On Sunday (19.Feb), Margareth will go to the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, where she will attend the parade of the Estação Primeira de Mangueira school. It closes the carnival schedule on Monday (20.Feb.2023), in Porto Seguro (BA).