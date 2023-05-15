National Culture Fund was in the Tourism portfolio during the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, instituted the return of the National Fund for Culture Commission to the portfolio and defined the new rules for its performance. The decision was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) from this Monday (May 15, 2023). Here’s the full of the normative instruction (87 KB).

The group will be responsible for selecting artistic projects submitted in public notices for funding through the National Culture Fund. During the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the commission was coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism after Culture lost its ministry status and became a Special Secretariat.

The commission will be chaired by the executive secretary, Márcio Tavares, and will be composed of 13 other members of the ministry. swill be responsible for selecting artistic projects submitted in public notices for funding through the National Culture Fund.

The group shall meet 3 times a year or when the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) deems necessary. It should also designate a permanent technical group to monitor, monitor and prepare the report on the execution of the annual work program of the National Culture Fund.