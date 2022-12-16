The future Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, denied this Friday (Dec.16, 2022) that she owes more than R$1 million to public coffers. The information was published by the magazine Look🇧🇷 According to the publication, the Association Cultural Factoryowned by the artist, was ordered by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) to return BRL 338,000.

Margareth’s association would have signed an agreement with the Ministry of Culture in 2010 – the last year of the 2nd mandate of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Presidency of the Republic – to hold an event on identity cultures, budgeted at R$ 1 million. The portfolio would release R$757,000, while the remainder would be funded by the organization of the singer from Bahia.

According to the report, in rendering accounts, TCU technicians found “fictitious price quotes, contracting services without detailing the object, payments for services that were not performed”.

THE Look also mentions an audit carried out by the Court of Accounts that identified a suspicious payment of BRL 120,000 to the company Foco Entretenimento, owned by two directors of Fábrica Cultural, which is prohibited by law.

Because of this, according to the report, the TCU would have determined the return of the amount, but it was not done. The organization would have been included in the Cadin (Informative Registry of Unpaid Credits of the Federal Public Sector) and, as a result, was unable to sign any contract with the public administration.

In addition to the imbroglio with the Court of Auditors, Margareth would have tax and social security debts with the Federal Revenue, budgeted at R$ 1.1 million. The tax charges would refer to two companies of the Bahian singer, Estrela do Mar Produções Artísticas and MM Produções e Criações.

WHAT MARGARETH MENEZES SAYS

the future minister disclosed note this Friday (16.dec) about the report. The text says that Margareth is not part of the process.

“The statement that Margareth Menezes accumulates debts of more than R$ 1 million with the public coffers is not true”highlights the singer’s advice in the note.

Regarding the errors found in TCU’s rendering of accounts, Margareth stated that the debts are being “negotiated with the AGU for regular payment by the Association”🇧🇷 He also informed that the defense of Fábrica Cultural is considering filing an appeal to revise the amounts.

Regarding debts with the Federal Revenue Service, the future minister said that “Like any other small company in Brazil, it went through difficult times”. He stated that the organization is going through a tax regularization process and the debts are being paid in installments.