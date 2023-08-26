Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 7:33 pm

The fight against informality and inequality are key to boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through the bias of small and micro-enterprises, said this Friday, 25, the director of administration and finance at Sebrae, Margarete Coelho.

“A MEI can be formalized in 10 or 15 minutes”, pointed out Coelho, who stated that it is necessary to look more closely at this issue. Regarding inequality, the director argued that it occurs among MEIs not only from a regional perspective, but internally between companies in the same sector.

“Perhaps caused by the low qualification of the leaders (…) and the workforce as well”, suggested Coelho, who reinforced Sebrae’s role in combating this lack of qualification.

The director also added credit to the equation to allow for increased productivity in the segment. “There is no way, being in the position I am, not to remember the pink rate, which negatively and decisively impacts women’s investment.”

Coelho participated in the Esfera 2023 Forum, organized by the Esfera Brasil group, in Guarujá, São Paulo.

At another point, the director defended that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the first quarter, of 1.9%, was not a “pibão”, but it was not a “pibinho”. Coelho pointed out the importance of agribusiness for the data and stressed that it is important to remember that family farming is included in this result.

Coelho is quoted to assume the presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal, as shown Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) a few weeks ago.

As reported by reporters Matheus Piovesana, Iander Porcella and Sofia Aguiar, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants another woman to preside over the institution in place of Rita Serrano, whose performance has displeased the government. In view of this, the PP is studying names that fit this criterion and is considering nominating Coelho for the position. A former deputy, she is close to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the party’s national leader, Ciro Nogueira (PI).

