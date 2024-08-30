The look was ”a little disturbing” Margaret Thatcherwho ”stared down” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his portrait. So, once installed at number 10 Downing Street, Starmer decided to ”get rid” of that painting, which hung in Thatcher’s former study, in what was unofficially known as the ‘Thatcher Room’. This is what Tom Baldwin, author of Starmer’s biography and former senior advisor to the British Labour Party, tells us.

Speaking at an event organised by Glasgow’s Aye Write literary festival, Baldwin explained that he and the British prime minister were sitting in Thatcher’s former office “and I thought: ‘It’s a little creepy that she’s staring at you down while you’re doing that, aren’t you?”’ At which point ”Starmer said yes and when I asked him if he would ‘get rid of it’, the prime minister nodded,” Baldwin said. ”And he did,” he added.

Reactions in Great Britain

Thatcher’s portrait, painted by Richard Stone, was commissioned by Gordon Brown and unveiled at a private reception in 2009. After succeeding Tony Blair in 2007, Brown invited Thatcher to tea in Downing Street and told her he wanted to commission the painting. The £100,000 artwork, funded by an anonymous donor, was the first of a former prime minister to be commissioned by Downing Street. Thatcher chose the jewellery she was wearing in the portrait and the buttons on her jacket.

The decision to remove the painting was criticised by some in the Conservative Party. Greg Smith, MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, told the Telegraph it was “absolute pettiness on Starmer’s part” and showed he had “no respect for our history and previous prime ministers”. Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative leadership candidate, said it was “a rude move, but perhaps Sir Keir Starmer was intimidated by the look of a world-famous leader whose achievements he can never even begin to match”.