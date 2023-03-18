Margaret Qualley (Montana, 28 years old) felt much more intimidated when she met the choreographer and dancer Ethan Stiefel, who was going to decide her admission to the classical ballet school to which she aspired at the age of 13, than when she was introduced to Brad Pitt . With him, and when the actress was already 24, she was going to star in Tarantino’s film once upon a time in hollywood, which would give it global repercussions. «I grew up watching over and over again center stage, a film that Stiefel starred in. And when I met him, he was dean of the center I wanted to join. That’s hard for a girl to swallow. When I met Brad Pitt he was a bit older and had already met other actors, which doesn’t mean he wasn’t wonderful,” she explains. Qualley, daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model and rancher Paul Qualley, managed to get into that dance school, but at the age of 15 she decided to abandon that career to try her hand at acting. She did so well that she, after having succeeded with Maid and have released Sanctuary in 2023, he finishes filming under the orders of Ethan Coen this year. She and, in addition, she is an ambassador for Chanel. Sitting on the floor of her New York apartment, wearing a sweatshirt and a ponytail that does not hold unruly locks that she constantly picks up, she receives us via Zoom while apologizing for having delayed the interview for a day: “My family came to see me and We don’t get many chances to be together. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Have you ever said that despite all the time you have lived in New York, you do not consider yourself a New Yorker, why?

Well, I think this is like Paris. If you weren’t born there, it’s hard to win the title and I was born in Montana and raised in North Carolina. I have a very marked southern sensibility, as if I never lost a certain innocence and that thing about opening my eyes wide. I don’t think I could ever truly consider myself a New Yorker in my life.

Do you recognize a situation where you still feel like a small-town girl?

I had just moved here when I saw a bird that had hit a windshield and was dying on a sidewalk. People passed by as if nothing had happened and I picked it up, tucked it between the lapels of my coat, because it was winter, and walked half an hour to the nearest vet. Just as I was about to enter the office, I opened my coat and the bird flew out. I guess it’s an expression of the farm girl that will always live inside me.

Some people say that they are leaving New York not only because they find it more and more expensive, but also because they find it more unsafe. Do you feel that too?

Well, the truth is that no. I feel more comfortable here than anywhere else because there are always witnesses. And for every person who might be a threat, there are 10 who aren’t. I have the feeling that there is more good than bad in the world. And I’ve experienced it myself: I recently had my bag yanked, but I managed to keep the thief from taking it from me. And, after the scene, 10 people started to cheer. There is a feeling of camaraderie on the streets of New York that is very beautiful.

And do you really miss the place where you grew up?

I’m so grateful to have grown up in a quieter environment where everything slowed down, but now my fiancé [el productor Jack Antonoff] He just bought a house in New Jersey and the truth is that it reminds me a lot of my origins. So whenever I feel like I want to escape the urban and slow down, I take refuge there and it’s wonderful.

You gave up at 15 a career that seemed entirely on track to make you a classical ballet dancer, what happened?

I did all kinds of ballet, classical but also jazz and contemporary. From the age of 13 I focused on classical because it is the only way to have a prestigious career in the world of dance. I moved to a school a few hours from where I lived to dedicate myself fully to it, but it soon became clear that my technique was not the best, precisely because I had started to focus late. It was late for my body, the results were not excellent and I could have improved them, but at the cost of very hard training sessions and I think that was when I realized that the course I had chosen was not going to make me happy. That if I was going to be locked in the studio training all day I was going to lose the world and I wanted the opposite: to see the world. Acting was a wonderful way to do it because you get in touch with a lot of people, a lot of characters and you learn a lot. There are no borders and all the experiences of your life, from the most beautiful friendships to the most painful breakups, you can take to your work. I love that because I’ve always had a lot of problems disconnecting. That is to say: When I was younger, it was hard for me to have fun if that fun didn’t have some kind of mission or meaning…

It’s strange. Perhaps one would imagine that someone who has grown up in the countryside has no problem disconnecting and just letting go…

I have always been the little one in the house. I have an older brother and sister and all my life I have been trying to stand out. They were always cooler than me and I would have done whatever it took to get my sister to pay attention to me. He revered her. She would sit me on her doorstep when she brought friends over and wait for the moment when she would take pity on me and let me in to hear what they were talking about. I think that energy, like a puppy that is waiting for anything to be thrown at it to run for it, is still mine.

Do you remember the first time you felt good acting?

When I arrived in New York, my first boyfriend took me to an improv class, and I realized that after the long period of shyness and introspection that had been adolescence for me, I could speak without feeling judged. I stayed in the trade, above all, because he made me feel very good.

Does he get along with his sister now?

She is the best friend I have in the world. She lives in Los Angeles and whenever I go to see her I take advantage of everything I can to make the most of our time together.

And what do you think of Los Angeles?

It’s not a place I want to live. It’s fine for a week, but it’s a bubble. It is Hollywood in the literal sense of the expression and there is a lot of beauty in that because when a place “is Hollywood” it is not only that actors, actresses, directors or producers live there, but there is a kind of secret fabric that is very fascinating, but that scares me. After a week everything starts to get a little rough and I need to get back to a place where my world seems big to me. And also I like to walk everywhere and that is impossible there.

Being the daughter of a celebrity yourself, do you have a hard time relating to celebrity culture?

I think growing up in a place like North Carolina, that my mother was a famous actress caused more of a stir than if I had grown up in Los Angeles, because it was not common. My mother was the only actress in Asheville. But, at the same time, since we lived in a normal place, it seemed like one more profession to me and that’s why, to a certain extent, Hollywood always seemed like a foreign place to me. I have always flirted with that ambiguity.

There has been a lot of talk lately about nepo babies. Does she feel insulted when she hears that?

Of course not. I think that if someone calls me that it is fair and that it is true: my mother has definitely made me get more attention and it is easier for me to follow this path. I knew this was a career choice because it was her daughter.

And does that condition you when it comes to working harder or demonstrating your talent?

No, I will continue to work hard in the hope that I deserve to be in the spaces where I work because I do. And I’ll do the best I can.

You seem like a humble person in your lifestyle. He always boasts of not having furniture.

When I moved here I was very lucky to start working very soon, so I didn’t want to tie myself to any particular place for a long time because since I was always away, I was able to find myself in a place where I could fit what I could carry in three suitcases. . Finally, when I got an apartment, I didn’t want to have a lot of things to drag around when I moved, so I barely had a mattress in place and an Ikea lamp. And now I continue a bit like this, always moving the four pieces of furniture that I have from one side to another.

There’s nothing wrong with having attended the exclusive debutante ball in Paris…

That was when I was 14 years old and I didn’t really know who I was. My mother showed me the invitation and she wanted me to go and I said yes because in the end it was Paris, it seemed exciting… but it is not the moment of my life that I am most proud of.

Do you remember the boy who touched you as a couple?

Yes, although I don’t keep in touch with any of those people. I was the only one who wasn’t royalty.

Are you one of those people who always needs to be in a relationship?

I’ll be honest: I love love. I’ve always wanted to be with someone. It’s hard for me to be alone and I’ve been looking for the love of my life for as long as I can remember. And I am very lucky to have finally found it… I am very happy.

And why do you think you are in love with love?

I don’t have specific reasons, and believe me, I’m telling you because I’ve thought about it a lot. I’ve had many relationships where everything wasn’t as smooth as this one I’m in right now. There have been times in my life when I have asked myself, why can’t I be alone? Why do I need to have someone by my side? But I’m made like that. I need the human connection very much and have someone by my side to live things, to comment on them and to live two lives at the same time.

Did you get to know Stephanie Land, the domestic worker you played in Maid?

Yes, she was lovely to me and very generous. She would have broken my heart if she had told me that she didn’t approve of my performance. I’ve been through that kind of stress before, when I did Anne Reinkin in Fosse/Verdon. I was lucky that she, who was an absolute legend, gave me her blessing before passing away and not only that, she told me that Bob Fosse gave me his approval too. Tears almost came to my eyes.

They always ask him about his mother to understand how she has influenced his steps, but what about his father?

Thank you very much for asking me about him because he is not usual. I have always greatly admired him for the way he managed his career when he stopped modeling. He left home at the same time as me, when I turned 15. But the best thing is that he always paid attention to me, he always went to see me dance, he listened to my stories, he knew the names of my friends, he was there and he paid attention to me and that is the best gift you can give to a son.

And is she still trying to stand out among her siblings or is she finally the most cool?

No no. I’m still the little one! [risas]

