Margaret qualley, known for playing Jill Garvey on the HBO series The Leftovers and Pussycat on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, broke up with Shia LaBeouf after FKA twigs accused him of having sexually and psychologically assaulted her when they had an affair between 2018 and 2019.

According to sources from the E! News, the 26-year-old actress ended her relationship with the Transformers protagonist on Thursday, January 7. The informant explained that Qualley accepted the recording of a project in Canada and reflected on the negative reactions caused by his approach with the aggressor, so he decided to walk away, alluding that he “takes his career very seriously.”

Another source cited by People agreed that the famous couple separated last weekend and added that the two “are in different places in their lives.”

The daughter of veteran actress Andie MacDowell and the 34-year-old actor were linked by their fans when they played a couple in the music video for Rainey Qualley’s “Love me like you hate me” and in December they confirmed the suspicions by being photographed kissing. at Los Angeles International Airport.

The breakup comes amid recent accusations by British singer, actress and dancer FKA Twings against Shia LaBeouf for sexual assault and emotional abuse. The 32-year-old artist explained in an interview with The New York Times that the objective of her complaint is “to raise awareness of the tactics that abusive people use to control you and take away your free will.”

