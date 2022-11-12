Since the end of October, the Danish royal house has made headlines for the decision taken by the matriarch of the family and Queen of Denmark: to withdraw the title of prince from four of her eight grandchildren. Margarita’s decision did not affect the children of Frederick of Denmark, heir to the throne, but it did affect the four offspring of Prince Joachim, the queen’s youngest son. She did it, according to her account in a statement, so that they could live without the “considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House implies as an institution.” “It’s never nice to see your children being mistreated like this,” Joaquín reproached him publicly. “We are all confused by the decision. We are sad and in shock. Children feel marginalized, ”said Alejandra de Frederiksborg, ex-wife of the prince and mother of his two eldest sons, Nicolás and Félix. Given the controversy generated, Margaret of Denmark ended up asking for forgiveness: “I have made my decision as queen, mother and grandmother, but as mother and grandmother I have underestimated the extent to which my youngest son and his family would feel affected. It has made a great impression on me and I am sorry, ”she said in another statement on October 3. And now it seems that the family wants to turn the page. Queen Margaret of Denmark has completed this Saturday, November 12, the acts of her Golden Jubilee, an opportunity that she has brought together the whole family after the discord, although a photo of all of them together has not been produced.

Queen Margaret has starred in the act in Copenhagen as part of the celebrations for her 50 years on the throne, which make her the only monarch in Europe and the longest-lived, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September. An event that his two children have not missed: the heir, Federico, has attended accompanied by his wife, Princess Mary; and his youngest son, Prince Joaquín, has done so with Princess Marie, his second wife and mother of his two young children Enrique and Athena. “A disagreement appeared in my family, it is not something original, because in many families disagreements occur over time. Now it has come to my family, ”Federico of Denmark said at the end of October, the only time he has publicly referred to the disagreements between his mother and his brother. And he added that the relationship between them has not been affected or deteriorated. Both he and Princess Mary have shown their agreement with the new established order, ensuring that when the time comes and they assume the throne they will also review the titles of their four children.

More information

Both Prince Joaquin and Princess Marie have been present at the celebration in a clear gesture that they want to put the bitter disagreements of these weeks behind them. Of course, despite the fact that the queen expressed her discomfort at the pain caused in her family, she has not backed down from her decision, with which she says she wants to adapt the royal family to the new times. According to a Voxmeter poll, 50.6% of Danes support her decision and 23.3% consider it bad. This is not the first either. cutout performing; Already in 2016 the queen announced that only the direct heir to the throne, the firstborn of princes Federico and Mary, Christian, would benefit from his position with a payment from the State, while his brothers, Isabella, Vicente and Josephine, would have to seek their own source of income despite being princes. In addition, the fact of reducing the size of the royal family is something that other European royal houses, such as the British, Swedish and Spanish, have already adopted in the recent past.

Frederick of Denmark and his wife, Princess Mary, greet their arrival at the City Hall of the Danish capital this Saturday, November 12. RITZAU SCANPIX (via REUTERS)

A smiling queen has celebrated this Saturday the five decades of her accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark, which happened on January 14, 1972 after the death of her father, King Frederick IX. An act that has taken place after two postponements of the public celebrations due, first, to the restrictions due to the pandemic and, later, to the mourning for Elizabeth of England. The royal carriage left Amalienborg Palace in the direction of the Danish capital’s City Hall, a traditional route for this type of commemoration in the Danish monarchy and which brought together thousands of citizens of all ages, many of them carrying the country’s flag.

Prince Joaquín, accompanied by his wife, Princess Marie, this Saturday upon arrival at the Consistory. MARTIN SYLVEST (AFP)

Before the arrival of the float, Federico and Joaquín made their appearance. Of course, they arrived separately, accompanied by their wives, in their official cars. The 82-year-old sovereign went out on the balcony of the Consistory alone to greet the crowd of some 1,500 people who had gathered in the city’s main square. She on the balcony she has been accompanied by the mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen. “Family means a lot to our queen and I think it is very important for the princes that the family is united. In all families there are differences and they will find a solution, I am sure, “she told the Afp agency Margit Lauritzen, a retiree from Esbjerg who came to the place.

“An essential part of the work of a modern European royal family is to unite the nation. And the precondition is to show this capacity for unity in public,” royal historian Lars Hovbakke Sørensen told the same agency. A unit that with today’s act they want to demonstrate, at least in public. Subsequently, once reunited, the members of the royal family enjoyed an official lunch which was also attended by Princess Benedicta, the queen’s sister, although until now they have not posed together in what is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after images. The four children of Joaquin of Denmark (Nicolás, 23 years old; Félix, 20; Henrik, 13; and Athena, 10) will no longer have the distinction of princes as of January 1, 2023, they will maintain the positions they occupy in the line of succession and may continue to use the titles of count and countess of Monpezat.