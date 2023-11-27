Margaret Mitchell, born in Los Angeles, prefers not to say how old she is. It is not clear if this is out of flirtation or because she ensures privacy and the proper use of data. It could be the latter, since she is one of the leading experts on applied ethics in technology, and she has dedicated her career to reducing the biases of algorithms. She founded and led the artificial intelligence (AI) ethics department at Google alongside Timnit Gebru, until they were both fired a few months apart three years ago. She now oversees the ethics department at Hugging Face, she is one of the 100 most influential people of 2023 According to the magazine timeand was one of the most anticipated speakers at the Smart City Expo held at the Fira de Barcelona facilities.

Ask. How do technology companies react when they are warned about ethical problems?

Answer. The people I worked with at Google were really passionate about it. Maybe at a higher level in the company it wasn’t very clear that what we did was important, maybe they didn’t understand it.

Q. Why was she fired?

R. It wasn’t because anyone thought our work on ethics was inadequate. It was more related to power differences, and especially because my co-leader was treated [Timnit Gebru] as if he were less than his peers, because of racism. He couldn’t pretend that he hadn’t seen it or that he wouldn’t say anything. It was part of a longer discussion about power and systemic discrimination.

Q. Do AI developers care about ethics?

R. It depends on who. I have worked with many who are always attentive to doing things right. But the culture of the world of technological development and engineering tends to favor alpha behavior, where you want to be the first to get something or with the best result. This may discourage working on ethical considerations.

Marginalized perspectives are not treated as equally important in the development of technologies

Q. How do discrimination and biases work in algorithms?

R. Start from the beginning: if decisions are not made by an inclusive group of diverse people, you will not be able to incorporate diversity of thought into your product development. If marginalized people are not invited to the table, the data and the way it is collected will reflect the perspective of those in power. At tech companies, they tend to be very disproportionately white and Asian men. And they do not realize that the data they handle is not complete, because it reflects their vision. Thus, if marginalized perspectives are not treated as equally important in the development of AI, technologies will be created that will not work for marginalized people, or even harm them. For example, autonomous cars that do not detect children, because the data they control does not take into account their most chaotic or erratic behaviors. This already happened with airbags, which caused more harm to women, because they had been designed without taking into account that there are people with breasts. Attention must be paid to characteristics that are marginalized or treated as minor.

Margaret Mitchell, pictured after her conference at the Smart City Expo room in Barcelona. Albert Garcia

Q. What are the most discriminated groups in AI?

R. Black women, non-binary people, people from the LGTBIQ+ community and Latinx people. You also see this in who works in technology companies and who doesn’t.

Q. How can you guarantee that the technology will respect ethical values?

R. Different people can have different values, and something that helps me navigate this issue is the idea of ​​value pluralism. I am concerned about the idea that AI should have a general model of values, I prefer the idea of ​​an AI focused on specific tasks and values. You have to individualize the models more to take into account the values ​​in each situation, the context and the characteristics of the data you collect.

Companies have to disclose basic details of their training data for artificial intelligence

Q. Is there a lack of regulation and transparency?

R. Companies have to disclose the basic details of their training data for AIs. Maybe not make them public to everyone, but demonstrate to independent auditors that there is fairness in their data and that they use a real context, not a stereotyped one.

Q. What do you think of those who called for a pause in AI development?

R. It was something strange. It turned out that he came from a group that warned about the risks, but what he wanted was to have more power by influencing politicians. He wasn’t about doing things well, he was about having power. They said that it has reached a point where AI is beneficial, so it had to be stopped before it harms people. But the truth is that there are already people who are being harmed, populations not considered by them, and this made me feel disgusted. Of course, now they have a seat at the table to discuss regulations.

Q. Are you optimistic about the future of AI?

R. I’m not, no. Because I believe that the people who are most likely to be harmed by technology are not in the positions where regulations are discussed, nor do they make decisions in big technology. There are things that move, four years ago no one talked about ethics, but this does not mean that 10 years from now we will be better. There are many beneficial paths for humanity and they are not the ones that are being followed.

