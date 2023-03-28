After debuting on pc Street Steam in the’August 2021the shooter Marfusha Of PLAYISM And hinyari9 will make its grand debut on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch from next April 6th. This console version of the game offers a new animated opening movie, whose main theme is titled “I’ll be there” and is made by none other than the Japanese artist KOKIA.

The date was revealed in a brand new trailer, which you can view below!

Source: PLAYISM Street Gematsu