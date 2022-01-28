The word “flexitarian” appeared almost two decades ago, but it still arouses strangeness in many people. It’s a really curious term, both in terms of sound and meaning, as it is synonymous with those who are reducing their consumption of meat – beef, pork or chicken – but don’t want to stop enjoying it. Now, for those who look at this change in habits and vocabulary through the prism of business, there is a vast menu of opportunities. This is the case of Marfrig, the world’s largest producer of hamburgers and one of the largest global beef industries, which has just completed the purchase of two international companies in the 100% plant-based food segment.

The acquisition involves Canadian Sol Cuisine and Hilary’s, from the United States, and was made through PlantPlus Food, a joint venture that Marfrig has with Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) since May 2020, to meet and stimulate the plant-based products market in North and South America. According to a statement from Marfrig about the agreement for this purchase, issued in November last year, the investment was US$ 140 million, of which US$ 100 million came out of the box of the animal protein giant, which owns 70% of PlantPlus.

It may seem contradictory the interest of a company that slaughters more than 30,000 cattle a day and produces 222,000 tons of hamburgers a year for the food industry made exclusively from plants. But, as they say, the market is ruled by demand. In other words, it is the consumer who is in charge. And he has changed his habits.

In 2020, the Good Food Institute conducted a survey in Brazil with 2,000 people and half of them said they had reduced their meat consumption (beef, pork, poultry and fish) in the previous 12 months. Of this group, 12% stated that on these occasions they put some “vegetable meat” that resembled animal meat in its place. The national cut is very similar to what is seen in a global dimension — data from the Euromonitor Health and Nutrition 2020 Survey showed that 42% of world consumers are reducing the consumption of animal products, that is, they are flexitarian.

For PlantPlus CEO John Pinto, the expansion of the plant-based industry offers many opportunities. “Following the acquisitions of Sol Cuisine and Hilary’s, we will continue to build, lead and innovate with alternative proteins to meet high demand in multiple geographies,” he said. According to PlantPlus itself, the average growth of this market per year is 17% in North America and 15% in South America. And, according to the company, the value of the global plant-based market was estimated at US $6.5 billion in 2021, projected to reach $25 billion by 2030.

COMPETITION Revolution Burger was the first product that PlantPlus introduced to the Brazilian market, a soy-based hamburger free of GMOs. And the launch really heated up when it landed on the Burger King plate and filled the vegan Rebel Whooper sandwich. Currently, PlantPlus’ plant-based product line also includes ground beef, meatballs and kibbeh. The idea now is to press the step. “As we serve a public that consumes different types of protein, we will offer differentiated and innovative products”, said the CEO of the joint venture between Marfrig and ADM. And it’s good to really accelerate, because the competition comes at high speed.

JBS, for example, one of the largest food companies in the world, invested 341 million euros in April 2021 to buy Vivera, the third largest plant-based company in Europe. Still on the shelf of plant-based products, the company has the Incrível Seara line; Planterra Foods’ OZO brand; and the acquisition of Spain’s Biotech, which marks its entry into the cultured protein sector, including the construction of a research center. BRF, which is also on the list of global leaders in food, has the Veg&Tal line, which started in March 2020, with hamburgers, nuggets, bacon and pies and, more recently, launched Veg Frango 100% Vegetal, the first meat from carbon neutral vegetable origin of the country. Everyone tries to put a different flavor in this dispute.

Digital push in retail

Marfrig decided to support the digital transformation of food service. The beef industry giant is the tenth company to integrate the Brazilian technology hub 4all, responsible for the development of startup Quiq, an online order management platform for delivery and take away. It is estimated that within two years, from the launch in August 2021, the tool will be used in more than 20 thousand restaurants in Brazil. And reach 15% of the entire national food service market in the next five years.