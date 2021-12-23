SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Marfrig, the largest global producer of hamburgers, received authorization from the United States to export beef to the country through its unit located in Mineiros, in the state of Goiás, the company said in a statement.

With the approval, the company has eight plants authorized to ship the protein from Brazil to the North American market. The others are in Alegrete (RS), Bagé (RS), Bataguassu (MS), Chupinguaia (RO), Pampeano (RS), Promissão (SP) and São Gabriel (RS).

“The recommendation comes at a very favorable time, due to the excellent scenario in the United States, which has shown strong demand for Brazilian beef,” said the export director at Marfrig, Alisson Navarro.

“An interesting detail is that we are using our American platform to add even more value to exports,” he added.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

The post Marfrig Unit in Goiás receives US approval to export beef first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

