Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 8:39 am

Marfrig recorded a net loss of BRL 784 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net profit of BRL 4.255 billion in the same period last year. In the first quarter, the company had recorded a net loss of BRL 634 million.

Consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), already including BRF’s result and adjusted with funds from BRF’s share issue, amounted to R$ 2.299 billion, a decrease of 42.3% in relation to R $3.983 billion accounted for a year ago. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 53.5%.

The consolidated Ebitda margin was 7.1% in the period from April to June, compared to 11.5% a year ago and 4.7% in the first quarter of 2023. Consolidated net revenue reached R$ 32.514 billion, 5.7% lower than the R$ 34.486 billion in the second quarter of last year, but 2.4% higher than the amount calculated from January to March of this year.

In an earnings release, released this Monday (14th), after the market closed, Marfrig argues that the net income recorded in the second quarter of last year was “positively impacted” by the accounting effect of the reassessment of BRF’s opening balances in Marfrig’s balance sheet.

In the North American operation, where the company is represented by National Beef, the total volume sold (domestic and foreign market) amounted to 483 thousand tons, 6.4% less than in the second quarter of 2022, with a drop of 7.9 % in domestic consumption, to 416 thousand tons, and an increase of 4.4% in exports, to 67 thousand tons. Of the total sold, 86% was destined for the United States and 14% for exports.

The adjusted Ebitda of the operation fell 60.5% on the same basis of comparison, to US$ 153 million, and the Ebitda margin went from 13.2% a year ago to 5.2% in the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the first quarter this year, there was an increase of 51.2% in Ebitda and also in the Ebitda margin, which had remained at 3.9%. Net income earned in North America, at $2.938 billion, was 0.4% lower than a year ago and 13.7% higher than in the first quarter. Still in the region, the cost of goods sold was US$ 2.707 billion, an increase of 9.6% in the annual comparison, due mainly to the higher cost of raw materials.

In the South American operation (Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile), the total volume sold was 333 thousand tons, 6.6% less than in the second quarter of last year and 5.9% less than in the first quarter of 2023. Sales to the foreign market from the region increased 6.3%, to 147 thousand tons, but local consumption retreated 14.7%, to 186 thousand tons.

In the earnings release, Marfrig informed that the company’s consolidated investments between April and June totaled R$ 1.1 billion, of which R$ 430 million referred to resources for operations in North America and South America, for maintenance of the beef operations industrial park (R$ 190 million) and for organic growth projects (R$ 240 million).