In the same period of 2022, the food company reported a profit of 4.3 billion; revenue dropped 5.7%

the food company Marfrig ended the 2nd quarter of 2023 with a loss of BRL 784 million. There was a drop of 118.4% in relation to the profit of BRL 4.3 billion recorded in the same period of 2022. Read the balance (778 KB).

Net revenue in the 2nd quarter of this year was BRL 32.5 billion – a drop of 5.7% compared to BRL 34.5 billion in the same period last year.

In North America, net revenue grew 0.6% in the 2nd quarter of this year compared to the same period of the previous year, to R$ 14.6 billion. In South America, revenue fell 18.6% to R$5.8 billion.