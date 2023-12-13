Marfrig reported having employed 200 Venezuelans participating in the Operation Acolhida Internalization Strategy, an initiative by the federal government in partnership with the UN Agency for Migration to meet the growing flow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela. The contractors will work at the Marfrig unit in Várzea Grande (MT).

According to Aline Leonel, Attraction and Selection coordinator at Marfrig, the recruitment of refugees and migrants has become more relevant in companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion.

“The company reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and will continue to support initiatives that promote the inclusion and well-being of communities,” he said in a statement



