03/23/2024 – 15:19

The 2nd Panel of the Superior Labor Court (TST) denied the request from MFB Marfrig Frigorificos do Brasil and imposed compensation for collective moral damages of R$ 1.7 million, due to a lawsuit for excessive working hours of truck drivers without the due control of hours properly worked. The company has recourse.

In the case, filed by the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) in 2012, the drivers accuse Marfrig of “excessive working hours, well in excess of eight hours a day, with work even during the early hours of the morning, facts that contributed to the tragic death of a worker ”.

In part of the process, it is explained that “the defendant Marfrig has sufficient economic capacity and legal assistance to comply with the law and be aware of the illegality of his acts, so that it is clear that the repeated conduct of harm to the rights of his workers is deliberate , integrating the enterprise’s own competitive strategy”, he says.

In another section, the rapporteur, minister Maria Helena Mallmann, considers that “in the hypothesis, in addition to the observance of worker health and safety standards, the issue regarding the professional driver's working hours concerns the safety of people traveling on highways traveled by him, as well as the entire society, whether due to the risk itself, or due to the cost of the social security system, in the case of granting benefits, etc., as the exhausting journey increases and increases the risk of accidents occurring.”