Intervention complex 60 meters below the surface. The Haven represents the largest wreck in the Mediterranean

Genoa – Special underwater rescue of theMarevivo association: a team of environmental volunteers has replanted a 1.5 meter black coral which had been violently severed, probably by a net or fishing line, on the wreck of the oil tanker Haven, burned and sank in 1991 off the coast of Genoa. The coral, in fact, was found at a depth of sixty meters and had grown on the railing of the wreck that was the protagonist of the most serious environmental disaster in the Mediterranean.

The Haven now also represents the largest wreck in the Mediterranean on which, however, thanks to the incredible resilient power of the sea, many forms of life were born. Among these, in fact, also the black coral, very precious for the ecosystem because it is the home of different species of fish.

“When they reported the presence of a black coral torn from the wreck, where it had grown, we organized the intervention as quickly as possible” he explains. Massimiliano Fallerihead of the sub division of Marevivo.

“Thanks to an experimental technique, already successfully tested in the past, we have rebuilt the base and replanted the coral. Operations of this type, carried out at a depth of sixty meters, require precision and preparation and a team made up of several people”.

Some of the Marevivo divers engaged in the operation on the wreck of the Haven to replant the black coral (from the Facebook profile of Cristina Freghieri)

The rescue took place thanks to the cooperation between the eight Marevivo volunteers together with the divers Roberto Bottini, Andrea Fattore, Alessandro Geo Ruga, Cristina Freghieri, Stefano Bruno, Antonella Casareale and Enrico Ascani. In autumn, divers will return to Ligurian waters to monitor coral growth.