The DER-SP (Department of Roads) informed, on the night of this Monday (20.Feb.2023), that it released a stretch of highway in the region of Maresia, in the municipality of São Sebastião. In this way, drivers at km 158 of the Rio-Santos highway can use the route to access the Anchieta or Imigrantes highways towards the capital of São Paulo.

Access to the Mogi-Bertioga highway remains prohibited. The Tamoios highway is also stopped between the neighborhoods of Bertioga and Juquehy. The DER-SP had released an access section for Tamoios, but the route was once again interdicted due to the action of machines.

At this time, due to work with machines, the highway was completely banned for the safety of the work being carried out. https://t.co/fjzk6Qxg1a pic.twitter.com/vL9RQDGb0Q — DER-SP (@_dersp) February 21, 2023

Until the publication of this report, DER-SP identified the following stretches of highways completely blocked by the action of the rains in the State:

*Locations with total bans* *SP-098*

Dom Paulo Rolim Loureiro Highway (Mogi-Bertioga) km 082+000 – mountain section. *Alternative route: Anchieta-Imigrantes or Tamoios System*. There is no release date yet! — DER-SP (@_dersp) February 20, 2023

Those who are between km 157 and 174 (region of Maresias, Boiçucanga, Barra do Sahy, Camburi and Juquehy) do not have the option of leaving only local at the moment. At this point, the teams continue working to clear the highway to reach these locations. — DER-SP (@_dersp) February 20, 2023

Earlier, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said there is a possibility that some points on the Rio-Santos highway, on the north coast of the state, have ceased to exist. According to the governor, it is still not possible to measure the size of the damage in some parts of the highway.

“We counted more than 10 blockage points [na Rio-Santos], some of great extension, and in some points we don’t know what’s left of the highway. Because it is such a large volume of land that has been displaced and in such a large area that we even raise the hypothesis that the highway was dragged along with it, that the highway no longer exists”said Tarcísio in an interview with journalists.

FORECAST

For the 3rd fair of Carnival (21.feb), Cemaden says that there is a forecast of risk of hydrological and geological events, such as landslides or floods due to the rains for São Paulo.

There are areas considered at risk “very high” due to the forecast of moderate intensity storms, associated with those accumulated in the State. The institution highlighted that one can have “large amplitudes of tides and notorious currents that hinder river flow in the coastal strip in the Paraíba Valley and Metropolitan São Paulo”.

“Attention mainly to the Paraitinga river basin, where the river is rising, due to the rains observed in the basin, and to the North Coast and Baixada Santista, where the forecast of rains associated with the high volumes observed in the last 48 hours, could trigger new flash floods and widespread flooding”wrote Cemaden, in a note.

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 40 dead until late Monday (20.Feb.2023). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl. The state government reported that there are 1,730 people displaced and 766 homeless.

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Aircraft support was announced for to help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was in the municipality of São Sebastião on Monday (20.Feb) and also flew over the affected areas by helicopter before the meeting to announce measures to minimize the destruction caused by the rains on the coast of São Paulo. He was accompanied by the ministers:

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.