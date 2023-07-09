Improving the efficiency of electric cars, while increasing range and ensuring greater safety. With the iTMM – integrated Thermal Management Module, Marelli has been able to achieve several strategic objectives for the optimal use of electric vehicles. This is an integrated module that efficiently combines the various thermal circuits of the car in a single component, for an extremely efficient thermal management system capable of increasing the vehicle’s range, safety and flexibility.

The importance of thermal management

Optimized thermal energy management is a key factor especially in electric vehicles, as the cooling and heating needs of the components and passengers on board require high energy consumption. To obtain greater efficiency, it is necessary to correctly manage and control the three systems that have the greatest impact on energy consumption: the thermal system of the electric motor, the thermal system of the battery and the thermal system of the passenger compartment.

How Marelli’s iTMM works

Electric vehicles are usually equipped with several heat exchangers, each with a single function; on the contrary, Marelli’s iTMM module manages water-cooled heat exchangers, such as chiller or water-cooled condenser, in a modular way with intelligent valve management. Using a combined valve, which manages up to 6 combinations of channels, the iTMM efficiently connects the three systems, exploiting their synergies and sharing the components, for an optimized energy management. This reduces the total complexity of the system, while guaranteeing optimal cooling of the electric motor, high safety and ultra-fast recharging of the battery and maximum thermal comfort inside the passenger compartment.

The improvements developed by Marelli

Another improvement made possible by the iTMM module is the efficiency in adverse weather conditions and at low temperatures, which allows to increase the vehicle range up to 20% when combined with a heat pump system in winter conditions. The integrated system is characterized by a reduced number of components, with smaller dimensions and weight, guaranteeing the car maker simplicity of assembly, flexibility in terms of architecture inside the vehicle and competitive system costs. The module meets all the latest market requirements, such as ultra-fast charging with preconditioning and compliance with OBD standards (On-Board Diagnostics – on-board diagnostics). In addition to this innovative technology, Marelli’s Thermal Solutions division develops a complete range of thermal systems to optimize the life and performance of vehicles, both for internal combustion engines and for electric motors, maximizing effectiveness through optimal control and balancing of the ‘thermal energy.