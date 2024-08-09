The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has given his consent to the rescue of Marellia sort of final step that seals the operation. Mimit itself announced it with an official note, in which it is written that Tecnomeccanica, an Italian foundry specialized in the production of aluminum die-cast components, will do just that Crevalcore plant with the idea of ​​guaranteeing production continuity and the protection of over 150 employees, 152 to be precise.

Urso gives consent to Marelli rescue

“Thanks to important and synergic teamwork, we have achieved a positive solution which guarantees the industrial reconversion of the plant and the safeguarding of employment levels – Urso’s words – We are fully satisfied to have achieved this goal too, another successful case of production reconversion”. The event held at Palazzo Piacentini was also attended by the undersecretary with responsibility for business crises, Fausta Bergamotto, Invitalia, the Emilia Romagna Region, the Municipalities of Bologna and Crevalcore and the trade unions.

There is a future for the Crevalcore site

“We started ten months ago with a dismissal procedure initiated in the Crevalcore plant and today we are here to place the seal to this operation and we are very happy about this – added Bergamotto – It’s an important day: safeguarding employment and reindustrializing the site were the objectives we had set ourselves.” The operation, as stated in the note, follows from the decision Marelli to cease production at the plant.

Symbolic value

Some figures: Marelli is expected to sell to NewCo the assets functional to the production activity, which Mimit himself has defined as a symbolic value. “The intervention of approximately 17 million euros will ensure the continuity of production of the plant which will receive, over the course of the plan, a contribution from Marelli of approximately 70 million euros in the form of contracts negotiated with Tecmechanics“, concludes the ministry note.