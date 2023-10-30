The future of the plant has not yet been decided Marelli of Crevalcore. Strikes and protests by workers at the Bologna factory have been going on for weeks now, after the company announced that it had suspended the process of closing the plant while confirming that it was looking for new buyers for the structure itself. A situation that puts job stability is at risk of several hundred employees.

Continuous strikes

We remind you that until last week the strikers had prevented any finished product from leaving the factory, before a limited outflow of parts began again in recent days. But the situation has returned to anything but normal: there are several workers involved in the strike who wanted to make their voices heard, finding themselves in this limbo which offers no guarantee for the future. All the “fault” of the electrical transition which, according to the maintenance worker at the Crevalcore plant, Sergio Manni, Marelli is tackling with “layoffs and closureszero ideas”. Vittorio Sarti, spokesperson for Uilm, one of the unions on strike in Crevalcore, added: “Workers dream of owning an electric car…the only one who doesn’t have it is the government.”

The numbers of the decline

On the other hand, the numbers don’t lie and the trend of recent years speaks clearly: when it was established around four years ago, Marelli had 43,000 employees of which 10,000 in Italy. The Italian workforce is now dropped to 7,300 units, against an increase of 50,000 worldwide. The Italian situation has therefore been worsening for some time, but our country will not be the only one to be impacted by the transition: Marelli itself has announced that they will also be affected 167 workers from the French plant in Argentanwhich produces components for internal combustion engines.

Marelli mirror of the future?

However, this does not mean that the Italian supply chain risks being one of the most affected by this transition from thermal to electrical automotive technology: over 40% of the Italian companies involved in the components sector (in which our country’s industry is second in size in Europe) are specialized in ICE technology, and two thirds of all these companies employ less than 50 employees. In short, the situation does not seem to be smiling at all for the Italian industry. And Marelli risks being the first of many companies forced to raise the white flag in our country.