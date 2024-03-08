The table convened by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy to formalize the offers regarding Crevalcore's Marelli was successful. During the summit, which was also attended by the Emilia-Romagna region, the two companies interested in taking over the activities of the Bolognese production site detailed their plans, especially those concerning the factory staff. There are currently around 200 people in Crevalcore, with Tecnomeccanica and Niche Fusina who showed availability partly different in reabsorbing the current workers.

Technomechanics…

The Novara company has a broader program, which would include the reabsorption of 152 workers used mainly in the production of die-cast components, as well as in a smaller plastic component molding department. The start of would be scheduled as early as May for about 100 people, while the others would come progressively employed by December 2024. Tecnomeccanica should put approximately 22 million euros on the table in the period 2024-2027.

…and Niche Fusina

As regards the reality of the Dada group, however, the industrial project would consist in the transformation of Crevalcore into one secondary aluminum smelter with an investment of approximately 12-15 million euros. In a first phase we would move forward with the current production of Crevalcore, then we would move on to a real reindustrialization, to arrive at new productions in 2028. In this case the reabsorption would be 120-130 people, which however should decrease at a later stage. The unions, however, let it be known that for both offers “the workers involved would pass after the union agreement with the transfer of the company and therefore with a guarantee of maintaining the same economic and regulatory conditions”.

Region satisfied

Satisfied with the outcome of the summit with Mimit la Emilia Romagna region: “It was a very important step forward. The two interested parties put their face to it, coming to the table with their top representatives: a sign of responsibility and seriousness. We leave this meeting refreshed and, leaving all the space necessary for the necessary evaluations to define who will be the subject who will have the exclusive discussion, we can say that both present all the conditions to move towards a concrete solution”.