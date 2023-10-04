The future of the Crevalcore plant, in the province of Bologna, where it operates Marelli it is not yet safe, although for the moment the workers employed on site can breathe a sigh of relief. Approximately 229 employees were involved in the affair linked to the potential closure of the production site in question, a procedure which however has been suspended: this is what emerged from the summit that took place yesterday at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

Crisis not yet resolved

As we read in today’s edition of Repubblica, the multinational has decided to suspend indefinitely the factory closure procedure. So crisis resolved? Quite the opposite, or at least this is what the unions claim: in this sense a new meeting is planned in just over a month, to be precise on November 8th, the date for which We are looking for possible buyers for the plant that the group controlled by the American fund KKR would like to close as early as the beginning of next year. Translated: for the moment the plant closure procedure has been suspended, but not withdrawn.

The company’s position

Marelli managers spoke clearly to minister Adolfo Urso: the company’s idea is to work at a joint table for the identification of a solution that preserves the continuity. Also for this reason Urso himself said he was satisfied with what emerged from the summit: “The company has accepted our invitation to suspend the closure measure and to engage in a discussion which we think could be constructive with all parties. The meeting outlines a future for the plant of Crevalcore and for its employees. Our priority has always been to support and relaunch.”

Unions half satisfied

The unions are also satisfied, but only halfway: it is a first step that still remains cannot be considered sufficient, they said. It is no coincidence that Fiom CGIL announces that the mobilization will continue as it is Italy “the only country to not having an automotive industrial plan“Fim Cisl takes it out directly on Marelli, accusing the company of “have the resources to relaunch the Crevalcore plant”the Uilm which supports the need for is more concrete “avoid closure and save jobs”.