Fewer components, weight reduction and consequently lower costs compared to a traditional product. Among the technological innovations that Marelli will present at CES 2024 in Las Vegas there will also be the new product development platforms that will be available at the Italian company's stand during the American event, scheduled from 9 to 11 January. These are the Lean platform and the Advantage platform.

Marelli and the Lean platform

The platform “Lean” by Marelli is based on a hardware and software design aimed at simplification, which allows the use of fewer components, reduced weight and a lower cost compared to traditional products, without compromising performance. Platform-based systemsLean” are essentially pre-developed, allowing automakers to customize some features at the time of project award. This modular platform targets vehicles, brands and trim levels entry-level and is designed for budget-conscious consumers and fleet-buying customers. The first two systems being launched are “LeanLight” And “LeanDisplay“, which will be presented in the “Design for Affordability” of the Marelli stand at CES 2024.

The applications

The company will display headlight and taillight concepts LeanLightcharacterized by a lower number of components (up to -20%), a weight reduction of 20% and a reduction in CO emissions 2 equal to 6 kg compared to traditional headlights. The introduction of a new injection molding process helps reduce weight and energy consumption, while a newly developed surface treatment solution eliminates the need for a chemical coating, further contributing to sustainability. The LeanDisplay by Marelli offers advanced performance local dimming at a much lower price, as well as a better sustainability footprint compared to standard displays (40% reduced weight, energy savings and reduction of CO emissions 2 ). This was achieved by adopting one approach “design for manufacturing” which made it possible to reduce the components by 60% by optimizing the backlighting technology (thanks to the combination of LEDs and proprietary lenses) and localizing the supply chain.

Marelli's Advantage platform

Marelli's Digital Twin demonstrator, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), can recreate the cockpit in the cloud to speed design, testing, simulation and feature implementation.”Over-the-Air” (remotely). The connected and virtualized cockpit, one of the first solutions ready for the platform market “Advantage” by Marelli, is based on a software architecture with microservices isolated in individual containers (“containerized”), which allows the independent upgrade of individual elements quickly and easily, without impacting existing functionality. This solution also enables portable hardware applications, a key feature of “software-defined vehicles”. Marelli will continue to develop its platform strategy, enabling carmaker to choose essentially pre-developed solutions while leaving room for customization. On the platform “Advantage“The company is developing other connected systems, as well as software tools.”stand alone” for designers.