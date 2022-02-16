Marelli Holdingsthe Italian-Japanese group that controls the companies Calsonic and Magneti Marelli, is the protagonist in Italy of a very long negotiation regarding the work activity of its employees. The giant of automotive components wants to save money and be leaner, which obviously the unions did not agree with.

Despite it all, an agreement was found. Marelli, together with the trade unions Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri, have reached an agreement for 550 redundancies, of which 100 relate to management positions. “Voluntary tools will be used, such as incentivized resignations and the expansion contract. In particular the parties have foreseen that with the expansion contract about 350 people will be able to leave early, in order to catch the pension within 5 years. As part of the expansion contract, recruitments are also envisaged in a ratio of one out of three of the exits, as well as training plans. The incentivized resignations, on the other hand, will not be followed by Naspi or by other unemployment treatment, as they were not preceded by the opening of dismissal procedures and therefore are qualified as voluntary exits in the strict sense.“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

There seems to be satisfaction among the unions, because the flight from Italy has been averted. However, the tension remains high. Since FCA sold control of Magneti Marelli to Calsonic Kansei in May 2019, there has been more talk in the media about layoffs and cuts than about technology. The holding is experiencing a deep financial crisis, and according to Bloomberg there are negotiations for a debt restructuring, with the involvement of several Japanese banks. The debt is equal to 9.5 billion dollars. The financial situation was reported to have worsened due to a slump in sales, particularly noticeable from the pandemic onwards. Former CEO Beda Bolzenius resigned last month. Today the holding is headed by David Slump.

Negotiations for Caterpillar are also continuing in Italy: an attempt is made to avoid the closure of the Jesi plant, where at least 186 workers plus about thirty staff leased people work. The tables where Mise has to sit, in the automotive field, unfortunately do not decrease.