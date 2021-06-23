Marek Hamsik (33 years old) is a living history of Slovakia. It means to his countrymen what Pelé in Brazil, Maradona in Argentina or Van Basten in Holland, to give just a few examples. The midfielder has been away from the first level of football for several years, since he decided to leave Naples to try his luck in China, from where he already returned (he played a few months at Goteborg to prepare for the Eurocup and has now signed for Turkish Trabzonspor). He changed his demand from day to day, although something remains as always: every time he puts on the shirt of his country, the Hamsik of the best days comes out again. As if it were a superhero.

His performance in the first match, Slovakia’s victory over Poland (2-1) was memorable. He was coming out of an injury, but he gave a recital. This Wednesday will be the great threat of the Slovaks against Spain in La Cartuja (6:00 p.m., Telecinco). AS has contacted Spanish footballers who know him well to define Hamsik.

“When I signed for Napoli one of the curiosities I had was playing with Hamsik and getting to know him closely. It is very good, I have seen very few players who handle both legs like him ”, says Albiol. The Villarreal defender also analyzes his current moment: “It is true that he went to China and there he competes at a lower level, but he is intelligent moving on the field, he has a goal, he is very complete.”

In Naples he is a legend: he has scored 121 goals (surpassing Maradona’s 115) in eleven and a half seasons. Only Mertens beats him. There he coincided with Callejón, who analyzes Hamsik for AS: “He is one of the best midfielders I have ever played with. With the right, with the left, he has a goal… It’s a nine out of ten. As a person I got on very well, very good people. To this day I continue to message myself ”. As in Slovakia, Hamsik was an example in Naples as a captain. “He has a lot of personality, he is one of those captains who helps the youngest. A leader, ”says Callejón.

Toni Doblas, the Spanish goalkeeper who spent a season at Naples with the Slovak, remembers more personal anecdotes: “He is an introverted boy who, due to his tattoos and hairstyle, seemed to be otherwise. I remember that his children came to Castelvolturno and were a carbon copy of him in his haircut, ”he says with a laugh.

With 26 goals (the most in history) in 126 games, he is a true legend in Slovakia. Now he wants to put the finishing touch to his career with his team with a historic pass against Spain, which would be the third appearance in the round of 16 in three appearances in major competitions (they reached that round in the 2010 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship). In Slovakia everyone believes in the miracle, because when Marek Hamsik puts on his superhero cape, the word impossible disappears from the dictionary …