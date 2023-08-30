EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The silence lasts very little near Federico Galvis. Just a few seconds after observing the only two ducks that play in the Teusacá Lagoon, in the Páramo de El Verjón, the singer-songwriter known as Maréh He turns to talk about the torrent ducks: “Did you know that they always go in pairs and that all they do is swim against the current? Once they reach the top of the river they drop down. That’s your patch [plan]”. He smiles shyly when he shares aloud part of the permanent buzz in his head. There the silence does not appear. “Tell me if they don’t deserve a song,” he insists. Surprise, percussion and the mix of everything he learns has marked the musical career of this 32-year-old anthropologist from Cali. His last album land of promises, is a tribute to the ecosystems of Colombia and also a handful of love songs: “Naming the territory is a political act; just like singing to love”.

Páramo, tropical forest, plain, river or mangrove. In this 11-song album, he reviews one by one the territories of the second most biodiverse country in the world. Colombia is the queen of birds and orchids and one of the nations with the greatest wealth of plants, amphibians and butterflies. Some of these animals, such as the cricket, the harlequin frog or the barranquero bird and will beat laughter are part of the chorus of Singing, a song inspired by the theme of Força Estranha, by Caetano Veloso. “I wondered why tell the world from music and all the answers I found in nature. I don’t mean to romanticize it in my songs, the environment is also fierce, but it is life itself. And that’s why I sing.”

Galvis is a young singer-songwriter with an old soul. He started making music at the age of 9 and has always been closely linked to the culture of percussion and music of the Colombian Pacific. He tells of having been lucky enough to learn from great drummers in the country such as the Totó la Momposina team or the Gualajo Group, masters of the marimba. While studying Anthropology at Icesi University, he co-founded Africali, a musical project that ended up becoming one of the most eclectic and well-known bands in the city. “I would have loved to study ethnoanthropology,” he admits. “But the terminology already gives me a little the same, and the academy too. Music has the capacity to investigate and explore everything I wanted”.

Maréh, on August 24 in a wasteland on the outskirts of Bogotá. Photo: DIEGO CUEVAS

The two great engines of this album have nothing and everything to do with it: his grandfather and the national strike in Colombia. Although he never met him, Galvis grew up hearing stories about his grandfather, Hernando Patiño Cruz, one of the most important environmentalists in the region, highly committed to progressive politics. He, says his grandson, “landed the lessons of Marxism in the natural sciences; he always went above and beyond ”. Along with his wife, Gail, he classified all the butterflies of Valle del Cauca, founded the chair of ecology in Colombia and was largely responsible for the domestication of lulo and other endemic fruits. The national strike crystallized in Maréh a love for the country similar to Patiño’s. However, nothing in his lyrics seems to have a trace of it. “I am not a big fan of those who turn their art into a speech. It is much more powerful to criticize from what is not so obvious or so explicit”.

Cali, the epicenter of these Colombian protests, was the scene of a generation of young people who prioritized their demands rather than going through the third peak of the pandemic, in April 2021. According to the report by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, since the start of the protests 42 people lost their lives; a figure lower than that contemplated by social organizations in the country. Music played a very important role in mobilizing youth. “There was a lot of outrage and a lot of musicians who were focused on activism,” he recalls. “The way it manifested in me was realizing everything that this country does have, seeing it and celebrating it.”

In the El Verjón páramo, located half an hour from Bogotá, the fog comes and goes and only for seconds reveals a row of flowering frailejones to cover everything again. Maréh, sitting in front of the sacred lagoon, warms his hands to be able to play one of his new songs on his guitar, ranging from a dedication to Grandma Gail, to the memory of a couple of friends who died in the river or to the strength of his mother. Just two days ago he arrived from a tour of Mexico and he admits he is exhausted. “I knew that coming to the moor would do me good. Nature has always had a lot of power over me and what I do. This album also has a lot to remember. Remember the walks with my family or in my school”.

The singer walks in the El Verjón páramo, in Choachí. Diego Cuevas

land of promises It came out ahead thanks to a collective financing process that involved more than twenty people in the generation of pre-sale content and merchandising: from jackets with a QR code to listen to the song of the birds of Colombia, to paintings by Pedro Alcántara. or bird watching. “The promises for musicians are difficult to fulfill in the country. It is very difficult to eat from this and you have to invent everything to start, ”he laments. Galvis is a musician, manager, community manager… A few days ago he lost all the royalties he earned in Mexico by inadvertently buying more than 300,000 miles for Avianca flights. “I am looking at how to do to recover the money, I feel very helpless. I needed that money to pay off debts, it wasn’t even to treat myself,” he says. “Sometimes it is frustrating so much effort and realizing that things take a slower pace than you would like. I am learning to be calm in uncertainty.”

Another of the collateral damage of this race is mental health. “The issue of being in the public eye is very dense,” she acknowledges. “I have suffered problems many times because it is very difficult not to fall into that trap. Likewise, I do a lot of work in differentiating success from recognition. That helps me a lot to find the north”.

Despite the difficulties, he chose the name of the album out of a solid commitment to hope: “I think more of a town to come. I allude to the potential of children to create the future and all that will come tomorrow. I sing to them.” Inspired by Rosalía, Jorge Drexler and Hugo Candelario, among others, Maréh is obsessed with making this project “something bigger”. Among all the ideas he has, he is creating an interactive book with a apps for mobiles that experiences augmented and interactive reality to delve into the connection with the earth and ecosystems. The protagonist will be a girl who discovers these environments one by one, around a story and a search, which advances through the sounds of the jungle, the forest, the plain or the moor. “I don’t want to be an ambassador for my country’s ecosystems, or even represent it. It is enough for me to tell it and sing it ”.