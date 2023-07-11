Naples – A sixteen year old, with a clean record, from the neighborhood San Carlo all’Arena in Naples. He would be one of the stabbers of the 42-year-old lifeguard from Naples, injured yesterday in Marechiaro at the height of a dispute over a bed on a bathing establishment. The agents of the mobile team of the Naples police station have detained the minor who is now a suspect in the attempted murder. The victim, fortunately, is out of danger even if still hospitalized in reserved prognosis for two stab wounds in the lung. No trace at the time of the knife used to hit the lifeguard. The sixteen-year-old reported to the investigators of the Flying Squad that he did not remember where he threw it. He also hunts for the second accomplice.

The episode denounced by Borrelli

“In the afternoon a 42-year-old Neapolitan man was stabbed by a group of 15-year-old boys with whom he allegedly had an argument”. It was the deputy of the Verdi-Left alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli who publicly denounced the facts. “The man was attacked by the herd and hit twice in the abdomen. The 42-year-old injured was then rushed to the Fatebenefratelli hospital in via Manzoni in Posillipo“. “From the latest reconstructions – added the deputy – it seems that everything was born out of a dispute over the unavailability of a sunbed on the beach and the injured 42-year-old would be a lifeguard against whom the violent minors would have thrown themselves. First of all we expect that the dynamics of what happened will be clarified as soon as possible and that it will be possible to identify the aggressors. History repeats itself and will continue to repeat itself if the violent, the criminals, those who have no value on human life continue to be granted relief, benefits, understanding and friendship. One of the protagonists of Marechiaro’s stabbings last year he was pardoned by the judge who granted him a probation regime. The result? The boy struck again by stabbing a boy of his age a short time later. The question is therefore this: if the 16-year-old was pardoned what should have stopped other boys from committing similar violence? Nothing, from what we have seen. If we continue in this direction, we should soon be mourning a dead man while baby gangs and violent and armed kids take over the city”.