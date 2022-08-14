A man from the United Arab Emirates was disembarked from a plane at Schiphol yesterday after he distributed a photo of a crashed aircraft via the AirDrop service. He sent the photo while he was on an Emirates plane, which was about to leave for Dubai, according to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

The man was tracked down with the help of some fellow passengers who saw the photo passing by. They wanted to find out who had shared that photo and then also distributed photos via AirDrop. They saw the man reaching for his phone every time and so he could be traced. “It was then reported and not much later the man was taken off board,” said spokesman Robert van Kapel of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

It was an Emirates aircraft. Due to the incident, the plane took off an hour later than planned, at 11 p.m. The man spent the night in jail and may be prosecuted for threats. It is now the second time in a short time that someone has shared a photo of a crashed plane with fellow travelers. Last Wednesday it happened at Rotterdam Airport. Then an 18-year-old man was arrested.

He was about to go on vacation to Croatia. The pilot of the aircraft and some children also received the image. The sender, who was also removed from the device, claimed it was a joke. Transavia thought otherwise and has imposed a flight ban on the man for the next five years.

Motive

It is not clear what the motive of the man from the United Arab Emirates was. What punishment awaits him remains to be seen. The Public Prosecution Service is still looking at how they can prosecute him. A punishment for threatening can result in a hefty fine.

It is not clear what the motive of the man from the United Arab Emirates was. What punishment awaits him remains to be seen. The Public Prosecution Service is still looking at how they can prosecute him. A punishment for threatening can result in a hefty fine.

The question is whether the man was inspired by the action of the 18-year-old man last Wednesday. According to spokesman Robert van Kapel of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the man 'may not have followed the media in the Netherlands directly'. He points out that such 'jokes' are being played in more places and that it is circulating on the social media platform TikTok.

“Young people may think: that’s laughing. We also couldn’t have publicized it because it may lead to copying behaviour. But we also want to warn people: we absolutely do not tolerate this and take it very seriously. For people who see such a photo, a photo of a crashed aircraft can appear very threatening,” adds Van Kapel.

AirDrop is a feature from Apple that can quickly send files, such as photos, to other iPhone users within a 30-foot radius. They can then choose whether to accept the sent file before seeing it.



