A 26-year-old military police officer was recently sentenced to community service for failing to guard the gold stock of De Nederlandsche Bank for four consecutive nights. Instead of supervising 200,000 kilos of gold, the man was slumped on the couch watching series on his tablet and phone. The military chamber of the Gelderland court takes this dereliction of duty seriously.

