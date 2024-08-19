Mexico City.- The Marea Rosa collective has called for a new march in favour of democracy and against authoritarianism on 8 September.

The march is expected to leave the Angel of Independence and head to the Senate of the Republic at 11:00 a.m.

The aim is to show support, but also to demand that opposition legislators vote in favour of democracy and against authoritarianism.

Among the demands of those calling for the march is that the judiciary should not be subjected to politicization of the election of judges.

Likewise, the Pink Tide groups will demand that autonomous bodies such as the electoral body (INE), the transparency body (INAI), the economic competition body (COFECE), the telecommunications body (IFT), the educational evaluation body (Coneval), as well as the energy (CRE) and hydrocarbon (CNH) regulators, not be eliminated.

The aim is to ensure that legislators are not eliminated by proportional representation and that congressmen are re-elected.

Another demand is not to transfer the National Guard to the Army, and not to be imprisoned on mere suspicion at the beginning of the process.

Some of the protesters, such as Fernando Belaunzarán, celebrated the return of the Pink Tide to the streets.

“We will not sit back and watch as authoritarian populism destroys Mexico, its institutions and democracy. On September 8, we will march from the Angel of Independence to the Senate,” he said.

After the massive marches in defense of the INE and the Supreme Court, which allowed this movement to become visible, the last rally of the Pink Tide in front of the INE was not well attended.