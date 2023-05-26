“It is necessary to restore a balance between the environmentalist extremism dominant in the EU, whose line is to withdraw from the sea without providing adequate planning for the development of related economic activities, and the savage exploitation of the sea itself. This is exactly the work that we Conservatives are carrying out in the European Parliament”. said theBrothers of Italy MEP, Nicola Procaccinico-president of the Ecr group in the European Parliament, in his speech at the second national summit on the economy of the sea, underway in Gaeta.

“For nations like Italy – continued Procaccini – the sea and its economy are an extraordinary element of economic and social growth, which belong to the very identity of our nation. The commitment must be to bring these issues to the attention of highest institutional levels, in Europe as in Italy.From this point of view, I underline the programmatic commitment of the Lazio Region on the issues of the economy of the sea and coastal erosion, following in the footsteps of the work that it had begun to carry out on this last issue the late director of the Region, Valentino Giuliani, in his institutional commitment”, he concluded.