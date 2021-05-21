S.hen hours with Kate Winslet – what more could you want as a television viewer and streaming service customer who is addicted to the cinema? A gripping story that reveals what is hidden layer by layer and does not let you go; a multitude of intersecting conflicts, lifelines, and dramas; correspondingly interesting main and secondary characters with excellent cast; Finally, a direction and a script that leave the actors room to develop within a closed fictional cosmos and cast the audience under the spell of the miniseries that the American pay broadcaster HBO put on with Oscar winner Winslet in the center.

“Mare of Easttown” fulfills the high expectations that such a prestigious project arouses – in part. Hollywood stars, especially female (but also male) of the middle age group, who are confronted with deadly puzzles in elaborately produced series in order to show off their artistry: HBO recently cultivated this genre successfully with an all-star line-up in “Big Little Lies” crashing the Citadel of Silence in a west coast community of the affluent. In “Mare of Easttown”, devised and written by Brad Ingelsby and staged by Craig Zobel, we find ourselves on the other hand at the side of a lone fighter in a run-down suburb of Philadelphia.

Here, where houses are small, domestic pizza consumption is large and drug problems are omnipresent, Mare Sheehan, played by Kate Winslet, grew up as the daughter of a police officer. It was here that she became a “local hero” a quarter of a century ago when she led her basketball team to the championship – “Lady Hawk” is still famous today. Here she fights as a detective sergeant of the local police, as a divorced woman, mother and grandmother on all fronts. Probably those who don’t get in her way, because the woman in her mid-forties with the outgrowth of bleaching and the gait of a beer driver in heavy boats bites verbally whenever that happens. So all the time. The relationship with her daughter Siobhan (Angourie Rice) is strained, she is in constant clinch with her mother (Jean Smart), the ex-husband (David Denman) doesn’t get a leg on the floor in her presence. That she still has a soft heart and is a good cop becomes clear right from the start when she has a burglar and junkie brought to the homeless shelter instead of the police station.

“Twin Peaks” sends its regards

But soon nothing can be regulated so easily by hand. The teenage girl Erin (Cailee Spaeny) is found murdered in the woods. As the daughter of a drinker, she leaves behind a young son and a separated child father with a psychopathic new partner. Mare knows the situation – everyone in Easttown knows everyone else. Erin’s killer was presumably no stranger. This is not the only reason why the pressure on the policewoman is enormous: A year earlier, a young woman had disappeared from the community, and Mare was never able to solve the case. When a third girl is as if swallowed from the ground, everything points to a serial killer.

A girl who was violently killed: What triggers primal fears and draws young people and older people into the ranks of those to be questioned has been a classic plot on television since “Twin Peaks”. “Mare of Easttown” makes no secret of its inspiration when staging the found body, although Ingelsby and Zobel do not share David Lynch’s penchant for the surreal. Instead, they are drawn to “Nordic Noir”. In an eclectic way, they collect common motifs from the world of series: The recent suicide of Mares son Kevin, documented by his sister, is reminiscent of “13 Reasons Why”. Two newcomers appear on the spot. Mare makes the acquaintance of one of them, where they meet in clichéd Irish-Catholic community settings (with a suspicious priest): at the counter of everyone’s local pub. Richard (Guy Pearce), a one-hit wonder as a man of letters and therefore a teacher of creative writing, sprang from the scriptwriter’s fantasy that earthy-looking female characters should show a weakness for intellectuals. The second new one is Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), who is forced on Mare from outside for support (i.e. surveillance). Both gentlemen take a liking to the woman, whose name ostentatiously half bears the nightmare – “nightmare” – in which the suburb is located. Needless to say, the policewoman will soon be suspended, which will not prevent her from further investigations.

Much can be objected to “Mare of Easttown”: The detective genre’s fixation on violence against women is not improved by the fact that women investigate or that violence also emanates from them – with sometimes explosive physical brutality. This stands in strange contrast to the extremely restrained pace in which the drama unfolds. There are enough worn-out motifs, and the figure constellation that meets today’s demands for diversity does not tear it out. But that takes a backseat in view of the impressive performance that Kate Winslet gives. Mare may be tough and controlled, but basically she is wounded with pain and strangled by the fear that a family legacy of mental illness could break out in her grandson.

Mental health as a code for the terrible hidden that could come to light is a central theme of the series. Winslet’s game is characterized by the fact that the inner constitution of the policewoman is kept under lock and key. Their counterpart is the suburb as a whole, which is observed in detail by cameraman Ben Richardson in terms of its urban and domestic characteristics. The spectrum of the damaged, but not necessarily lost, figures is broad. Who did what remains a mystery until the end.

Mare of Easttown starts on Friday at 8:15 p.m. on Sky Atlantic HD