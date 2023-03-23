Mare Fuori 4 will be done: the previews on the fourth season

Will there be Mare Fuori 4? We tell you right away: the answer is yes. A question that many fans of the successful Rai series are asking themselves in these hours, while the last episodes of the third season are being broadcast on Rai 2. But on the other hand, after the great boom recorded by the series set in a juvenile prison in Campania, which has depopulated especially among young people, it was inevitable to continue.

In the new season there will be many changes. The character played by Nicolas Maupas, Filippo Ferrari, transferred to the IPM in Milan by order of the new director Sofia Durante, leaves the scene. We can tell you that the fourth season is already in the pipeline and the actors will meet again shortly, in the month of May, to start filming.

In Mare Fuori 4, in addition to the character of “Chiattillo”, we will not see either Valentina Romani, appreciated by the public in the role of Naditza, or Carolina Crescentini, who lent her face to the now ex director Paola Vinci. The third season ends with the firefight between Carmine di Salvo (Massimiliano Caiazzo), Rosa Ricci (Maria Eposito) and his father Salvatore (Raiz), as well as the awakening of Edoardo Conte (Matteo Paolillo). Meanwhile Kubra is shocked to discover that the prison educator Beppe Romano is her natural father. In short, there are many themes and stories to attend another exciting season of Mare Fuori.

“A general principle of all stories is that they end when they are no longer problematic, the obstacles encountered so far by the protagonists have generated the conflicts and emotions that we have lived and loved, despite suffering from them, so don’t be in a hurry to see our favorites all happy on a beach, because that would be the end of the series, and that’s what we want? Stories are born from problems, we want stories, therefore, even if we don’t admit it, we want problems”, explained the director Ivan Silvestrini regarding Mare Fuori 4. What we know for sure is that therefore the new season will be there and filming will begin in May.